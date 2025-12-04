Pinnacle Fertility Georgia Expands Access with New Stockbridge Monitoring Site

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinnacle Fertility network is proud to expand access to high-quality fertility care with the opening of Pinnacle Fertility Georgia's new monitoring site in Stockbridge. This location enhances convenience for patients by offering easier access to monitoring services, helping them stay on track with their treatment plans closer to home.

New Location:

1060 Eagles Landing Parkway, Suite 240

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Our expansion into Stockbridge reflects the network's commitment to reducing barriers to fertility care," said Dr. Dudley. "We're meeting patients where they are, both emotionally and geographically, with compassionate care and advanced clinical solutions.

Pinnacle Fertility Georgia launched its flagship clinic in southern Buckhead in 2024 with a mission to provide world-class fertility care at an affordable price without compromising outcomes. Led by Dr. Paul S. Dudley, MD, FACOG, a nationally recognized reproductive endocrinologist, the practice combines clinical excellence with a patient-centered approach. The new Stockbridge location expands that mission, serving as a convenient monitoring site for patients receiving care through the Atlanta clinic and offering timely bloodwork and ultrasounds closer to home.

The clinic is now scheduling appointments. To schedule a consultation, visit pinnaclefertility.com/schedule-a-consultation.

Pinnacle Fertility Georgia provides optimized IVF outcomes, egg freezing, comprehensive genetic testing, and advanced LGBTQ+ family-building programs. Patients benefit from a streamlined care model designed to improve consistency, simplify the process, and support informed decision-making. The practice is backed by the innovation, technology, and infrastructure of the Pinnacle Fertility network, ensuring exceptional care and outcomes.

This expansion underscores Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to helping network clinics grow thoughtfully while maintaining the personal connection of locally delivered care.

"With the support of the broader Pinnacle Fertility network, our Georgia team can focus on what matters most which is delivering exceptional outcomes, heartfelt support, and a personalized experience for every patient," added Dr. Dudley.

To learn more about Pinnacle Fertility Georgia, visit https://pinnaclefertility.com/georgia.

About Dr. Paul S. Dudley

Dr. Paul S. Dudley is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist with deep roots in Georgia. He earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and completed fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. His career includes leadership roles such as Co-Managing Partner at Seattle Reproductive Medicine, President of the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society, and board member for Pinnacle Fertility and Fertility Pharmacy of America. Dr. Dudley is nationally recognized for his innovative approach to fertility care and his commitment to supporting patients through even the most complex cases.

About Pinnacle Fertility Georgia

Pinnacle Fertility Georgia is a locally delivered, nationally supported fertility practice offering advanced treatments with a personalized touch. Launched in 2024 with its flagship clinic in southern Buckhead, the practice provides IVF, egg freezing, genetic testing, and LGBTQ+ family-building programs. Its team is dedicated to creating an exceptional patient experience with optimized outcomes, supported by the innovation and infrastructure of the Pinnacle Fertility network.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a nationwide network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to transforming dreams of parenthood into reality. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages more than 45 clinics and 17 state-of-the-art embryology labs. With a team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals, Pinnacle Fertility empowers clinics with a robust ecosystem of technology-driven, innovative resources designed to enhance the fertility journey.

