Pinnacle Fertility Expands National Network with the Addition of Tulsa Fertility Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa Fertility Center, a leading provider of reproductive medicine and one of Oklahoma's most respected fertility practices since 1988, is proud to announce its partnership with Pinnacle Fertility, Inc., a nationally recognized network of fertility clinics. This collaboration unites Pinnacle's expansive, patient-centered network with Tulsa Fertility Center's longstanding excellence in fertility care—ensuring that more patients across the region have access to innovative treatments and compassionate support on their journey to parenthood.

Tulsa Fertility Center is led by Shauna McKinney, MD, a fellowship-trained reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) specialist. A native Oklahoman, Dr. McKinney is known for her expertise in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, endometriosis and fibroid care, and advanced fertility treatments including IVF, ICSI, and genetic screening. She is deeply committed to helping patients overcome infertility challenges such as PCOS, recurrent pregnancy loss, and premature ovarian failure through evidence-based, individualized care.

"I chose Pinnacle Fertility because it allows me to deliver care that's both highly personal and powered by leading-edge technology," said Dr. Shauna McKinney. "Through Pinnacle's collaborative network and the expertise shared across its Medical and Lab Leadership Boards, our patients benefit from innovation that truly improves outcomes. This partnership lets us bring the best of both worlds to Oklahoma—advanced resources and the personalized care that defines Tulsa Fertility Center."

As part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, Tulsa Fertility Center now has access to national resources that enhance both the patient and provider experience—including integrated clinical data systems, shared physician innovation boards, and advanced laboratory technologies designed to improve outcomes and streamline care. Pinnacle's comprehensive ecosystem also includes Pinnacle Egg Bank, Pinnacle Surrogacy, and its own mental health program, providing patients and physicians with seamless access to third-party reproduction, surrogacy, and emotional wellness support—all within one coordinated network.

"Tulsa Fertility Center and Dr. McKinney exemplify the exceptional quality of care and compassion that define Pinnacle's mission," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. "We're proud to welcome this outstanding practice into our growing network as we continue expanding access to world-class fertility care nationwide. Our commitment is to empower physicians and clinics like Tulsa Fertility Center with the resources, technology, and collaborative infrastructure needed to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients across the country."

About Tulsa Fertility Center

Founded in 1988, Tulsa Fertility Center is one of Oklahoma's most trusted fertility practices, providing comprehensive reproductive services including IVF, IUI, genetic testing, and treatment for male and female infertility. Led by Dr. Shauna McKinney, the center is dedicated to delivering advanced, individualized care for patients across Tulsa and surrounding communities.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a nationwide network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to transforming dreams of parenthood into reality. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages more than 40 clinics and 17 state-of-the-art embryology labs. With a team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals, Pinnacle Fertility empowers clinics with a robust ecosystem of technology-driven, innovative resources designed to enhance the fertility journey.

