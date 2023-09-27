Domino and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Safe and Cost-Effective Advancements in Federal AI Capabilities

Powerful Enterprise AI Solutions Provide National Security and Wider Federal Communities Access to Cutting-Edge Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Domino's Master Government Aggregator®, making its platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Government agencies are responsible for leveraging data to make critical decisions that influence the daily lives of citizens to urgent matters of national security," said Thomas Robinson, Chief Operating Officer, Domino. "This partnership aims to help the national security and broader Federal communities broker connections between the Government's technologists and stay current on the latest cutting-edge tools driving advancements in generative AI and more."

Federal agencies have traditionally been plagued by manual processes, reactive responses and limited data insights that have led to inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities and decision-making bottlenecks. The current surge in AI demand means agencies must address new time-consuming challenges to acquire and manage modern AI infrastructure. This leads to a vital need for scalable, on-demand modern AI solutions without the burden of IT ticketing and long wait times.

The Domino Enterprise AI platform offers a unique combination of capabilities to help Federal agencies integrate AI into their missions rapidly, safely and cost-effectively. This platform helps accelerate AI time-to-value so teams within and across agencies can quickly onboard users, including contractors, and connect them with a broad, flexible range of innovative data science tools. All the while, agencies retain model providence regardless of which team created it. Domino also connects instantly with infrastructure that is critical to build and operate AI whether in data centers, in clouds or at the edge.

Domino Federal customers can implement industry best practices for responsible and ethical AI: accuracy, fairness, transparency and accountability. With Domino Model Sentry, a tightly integrated capability suite for responsibly scaling and operating AI models, agencies can put responsible AI into practice and maintain low costs throughout the lifecycle of a model.

"This partnership with Domino empowers Public Sector data science and analytics teams to continuously build AI efficiencies into agencies and identify the next acute threat to our country's safety," said Michael Adams, AI Solutions Manager at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with our resellers to bring Domino's enterprise AI platform to the Public Sector to help agencies efficiently and securely manage data science."

Domino's software and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Domino Data Lab team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or [email protected] ; or view a complimentary on-demand webcast, AI in Government Solution Showcase: MLOps.

Carahsoft is helping Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with leading artificial intelligence, machine learning and high performance computing capabilities to meet mission needs. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI and Machine Learning solutions here.

