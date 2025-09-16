Domino Data Lab Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, and SOC 2 Type II Compliance with Zero Findings

Significant milestones advance Domino's commitment to freeing highly regulated enterprise AI and IT teams from the burdens of security, and compliance for AI innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by the world's largest AI-driven companies, today announced it has strengthened its commitment to unburdening enterprises from the pains of enterprise AI security, quality and compliance. The company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification and successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero findings, the strongest possible outcome.

While executives across industry universally prioritize rapid AI innovation, the reality of securely scaling AI infrastructure and tooling involves adherence to some of the world's most stringent regulations. Domino's latest certifications allow it to unburden enterprises of manual AI security and compliance work so they can focus on building and deploying AI breakthroughs on its hosted platform.

These independent validations fortify previous security achievements and demonstrate Domino's rigorous approach to quality management and data security for its customers, enabling enterprises to confidently scale AI innovation in highly regulated environments.

"Securing ISO 9001, and also SOC 2 compliance with zero findings, reflects the discipline and rigor embedded in everything we do," said John Brunn, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer of Domino Data Lab. "These certifications deliver our customers assurance that their AI workloads run on a platform designed for both innovation and governance—without compromise."

Raising the Bar for AI Security and Quality

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, designed to ensure consistent delivery of products and services that meet enterprise and regulatory requirements. SOC 2 Type II, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates a company's controls across trust principles such as security, availability, and confidentiality over an extended review period. Achieving both further reinforces Domino's commitment to robust governance and operational excellence across all enterprise IT environments for customers in the most highly regulated markets.

Domino undertook a rigorous, months-long process to achieve these certifications, including implementing enhanced internal controls, conducting comprehensive documentation and testing, and delivering company-wide security and compliance training. Additionally, independent audits validated adherence to stringent standards for data protection, quality management, and operational resilience. These measures ensure the Domino platform meets or exceeds the most demanding requirements for customers operating in sectors such as financial services, life sciences, and government.

Built for Regulated Enterprises

Domino's Enterprise AI Platform integrates security and compliance into every layer of the AI lifecycle. From role-based access controls and encryption by default to automated lineage tracking and centralized audit trails, Domino provides the governance capabilities global enterprises need to innovate responsibly. Combined with Domino Nexus, which enables secure AI workloads across any cloud or on-premises environment to meet data localization requirements, Domino simplifies compliance while accelerating time-to-value.

Domino is proven to remove the manual burden of compliance in the most regulated environments by continuously monitoring models and data, automatically tracking model lineage for full auditability. This is why Domino is trusted in highly regulated industries, including government, defense contracting, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Domino holds ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and SOC 2 certifications, and supports customer compliance with frameworks such as 21 CFR Part 11, EudraLex Annex 11, WHO Annex 5, GDPR, and HIPAA. Domino is deployed in a DoD IL5 environment and delivers the traceability and governance required for GxP processes.

