Domino Data Lab Accelerates Statistical Programming and Submissions with Audit-Ready Traceability

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI Platform trusted by the world's largest AI-driven enterprises, today announced Domino SCE QC, a new capability that brings automation, traceability, and confidence to quality control (QC) in clinical programming.

By embedding QC tracking directly into the statistical computing environment (SCE), Domino gives statistical programming and biostatistics teams a faster, more reliable way to validate analyses, document approvals, and ensure audit readiness in the environment where scientific work happens.

"Domino SCE QC represents the next step in modernizing statistical programming," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "It gives life sciences organizations the ability to accelerate clinical analyses while maintaining full traceability and compliance, turning quality control into an integrated, automated part of the programming workflow."

Automating Quality Control and Ensuring Audit Readiness

SCE QC gives life sciences companies a faster, more reliable way to manage clinical programming reviews, reducing operational risk and compliance overhead.

By enabling programmers to create, assign, and approve deliverables directly inside the SCE, every dataset, code file, and output is automatically linked and version-controlled. This eliminates duplicate effort and enforces proper sequencing while supporting dual-programmer validation to maintain complete traceability aligned with 21 CFR Part 11.

Centralizing QC tracking and documentation within the SCE creates a single, trusted source of record for all analytical work, helping organizations strengthen oversight, reduce review cycles, and streamline submissions without adding new tools or complexity.

Built with Industry Leaders

Domino developed SCE QC with input from members of the SCE Coalition to set a new standard for how statistical programming teams manage QC in GxP environments. The result is a solution shaped by real workflows and documentation standards, reinforcing Domino's leadership in advancing compliant analytics.

Scaling Quality and Compliance Enterprise-Wide

Domino SCE QC builds on the company's broader strategy to unify infrastructure, workflows, and review processes across teams. This connected approach helps life sciences organizations streamline analysis, improve consistency across studies, and scale compliant practices.

"With SCE QC, we're helping clinical programming teams eliminate manual QC tracking and get full visibility into review progress," said Chris McSpiritt, Vice President of Life Sciences Strategy, Domino Data Lab. "Embedding quality oversight directly into the SCE shortens submission timelines and helps organizations be fully prepared for audits."

