Domino Empowers Enterprise IT Teams to Deliver AI ROI at Scale by Maximizing Impact and Reducing Cost

New SaaS platform capabilities maximize the value of AI while introducing new cost-efficient infrastructure options

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI Platform trusted by the world's largest AI-driven enterprises, today announced major updates to Domino Cloud that empower enterprise IT teams to scale AI value by bringing cost controls and operational maturity to AI workloads.

Domino enables IT teams to ensure that AI applications and agents autoscale to serve thousands of users in a large enterprise environment, with built-in cost controls.

Even when enterprises identify a valuable AI use case, scaling it into a significant return on investment (ROI) is often challenging, due to infrastructure costs, operational complexity, and limited penetration into business processes across the organization. According to Domino's REVelate study , nearly 60% of enterprises expect less than 50% ROI on certain AI initiatives. Domino's latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities offer IT teams new ways to maximize AI value across the organization and reduce infrastructure costs—some by up to 60%—as well as drive down IT overhead.

"AI experimentation is easy, but delivering ROI at scale remains a challenge," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "Domino's new capabilities enable enterprises to go beyond experimentation, to deploy their AI use cases enterprise wide to realize their full potential."

Solving the Enterprise AI Equation: Scaling Proven Use Cases + Controlling Costs

Domino Apps, an easy way to create and deploy AI applications and agents, have two new capabilities that make them more powerful and efficient at scale:

Autoscaling: Domino Apps now scale their compute resources up and down elastically to meet demand, ensuring seamless user experience for thousands of business users, while avoiding unnecessary infrastructure costs during periods of low usage.

App Discovery: Domino now offers a new experience for business users to discover Apps relevant to their roles and workflows, facilitating wider AI adoption and more value created throughout the business.

Additionally, two major new capabilities in Domino's underlying compute infrastructure allow IT to efficiently scale production AI workloads across real-world enterprise AI use cases. With Domino, teams can now leverage:

Spot Instance Support: Enterprises can now run AI workloads — for development, training, or serving APIs or Apps — backed by spot instances, which reduces infrastructure costs up to 60%.

Managed Data Planes: Building on Nexus, Domino's unique hybrid- and multi-cloud compute orchestration technology, Domino Cloud—a fully managed service—now supports physically isolated data planes for customers. This allows them to move compute to different geographies to protect data privacy or avoid expensive data transfer costs, and to segregate workloads for reasons such as security or production isolation.

These new capabilities, combined with Domino's proven security and governance, turn IT teams into enterprise AI enablers. These teams have long benefited from an ability to empower rapidly innovating data science teams in the most regulated environments. Now, using Domino, they can also actively contribute to maximizing the impact of AI applications and agents, while protecting this value by minimizing costs.

Availability

Domino-managed data planes, spot instance support, application discovery, and application autoscaling are available today in Domino Cloud on AWS. Support for additional cloud providers will follow in upcoming releases.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI Platform provides an integrated experience spanning model development, MLOps, collaboration, and governance. With Domino, global enterprises deliver better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai .

