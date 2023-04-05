Domino Data Lab Appoints Former CIA CTO Gus Hunt as Advisor to Support Advanced Data Science Strategies at Federal Government Agencies

Highly-regarded technologist offers decades of agency experience and leadership to bring cutting-edge data science at scale to classified and non-classified IT environments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced that former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Chief Technology Officer Gus Hunt has joined the company as a strategic advisor to Domino's senior leadership team. In his new role, Hunt will advise on Domino's hybrid cloud data science strategy for federal agencies.

Gus Hunt, former CTO of the CIA, Domino Data Lab Advisor

Over a 28-year career with the CIA, culminating in his position as CTO, Hunt led the effort to modernize IT infrastructures and streamline data operations to enable critical intelligence missions and analysis. He was the conceptual and motivating force behind the Agency's adoption of commercial cloud services, C2S, and its early application of AI and ML to address difficult intelligence challenges. Hunt helped establish the Intelligence Community's multi-cloud and hybrid data center architecture and create a decision strategy for the migration of new and legacy IT operations to the cloud.

Hunt will advise Domino's product design and go-to-market teams on orchestrating AI and ML initiatives in classified and non-classified environments. He will also assist Domino in navigating the intricate organizational structures of federal agencies as it works to unleash data science within individual agencies, each with its own CISO and the autonomy to build a distinct digital infrastructure.

"We need powerful data science and analytics to continuously identify the next acute threat facing our country," said Gus Hunt. "If I can help the national security community do that job in part by making the right introductions and brokering conversations between the government's technologists and Domino, I'm confident that I'm helping our federal agencies stay current on vital technologies."

"Federal agencies have a huge opportunity to leverage data science and AI, to streamline operations, improve lives, and defend the country," said Nick Elprin, CEO of Domino. "Gus knows better than anyone what a transformative impact advanced technology can have. We are thrilled to have his expertise as we invest to enable more agencies to unleash the power of AI."

Apart from his 28-year government tenure, Hunt is the CEO and founder of Hunt Technologies LLC, which provides private consulting services specializing in strategic IT planning, cyber and data-centric security, big data analytics, and cloud computing.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the cutting-edge data science capabilities of Domino 5 .

. Learn more about the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in the Domino Data Lab Blog .

. Learn what 451 Research has to say about accelerating machine learning model velocity in this free report .

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com .

SOURCE Domino Data Lab