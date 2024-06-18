Domino Data Lab Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by the largest AI-driven companies, has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms1. The Magic Quadrant Report evaluated 18 vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, with Domino being positioned as one of three vendors in the Visionaries Quadrant. Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules.2

For Domino, being named a Visionary affirms the company's strong position in a rapidly evolving market, its continued innovation, business and ecosystem growth, and strong market traction with enterprises. Customers use Domino to solve the most complex life sciences, financial services, public sector, and insurance challenges.

"To us, the Gartner recognition of Domino as a Visionary validates our commitment to helping the world's most advanced enterprises accelerate the impact of AI." said Nick Elprin, CEO of Domino Data Lab. "Amidst a new era of AI techniques and a dynamic landscape of security and regulatory requirements, Domino remains the definitive platform for enterprises where AI plays a mission-critical role."

Domino offers unmatched support for enterprises that require robust AI security and governance. Its unique platform flexibility also makes Domino the platform of choice for enterprise-wide AI development and deployment across various environments using a wide array of tools. Domino's enhanced Generative AI and Responsible AI capabilities expand its appeal and empower more enterprises to adopt transformative AI solutions.

Domino's recent platform enhancements include leading-edge innovations such as:

AI Hub — a built-in repository of curated AI projects that help teams jumpstart AI development for common use cases out-of-the-box, including industry-specific use cases.

AI Gateway — for streamlined access to external LLM services while ensuring governance and secure connections.

Model Sentry — for end-to-end data and model governance to ensure responsible and trusted AI practices are implemented by default.

Domino Nexus — industry-leading hybrid and multi-cloud support to run and manage AI workloads across any environment - cloud, on-premises, or hybrid - in a single pane of glass for optimal performance, meeting compliance, and reduced costs.

Domino Cloud for Life Sciences — A fully managed and audit-ready AI and Statistical Compute Environment (SCE) platform supporting both GxP and non-GxP applications.

Robust compliance and security accreditations — Domino achieved compliance with both The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and is also ISO 27001:2013 & SOC 2 Type 2 certified, plus it supports GxP compliance.

Gartner clients can access the report here:

https://www.gartner.com/interactive/mq/5509595?ref=solrResearch&refval=416864281.

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI platform unifies the flexibility AI teams want with the visibility and control the enterprise requires. Domino enables a repeatable and agile ML lifecycle for faster, responsible AI impact with lower costs. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.domino.ai .

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Aura Popa, Peter Krensky, Jim Hare, Raghvender Bhati, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, 17 June 2024.

2 Gartner, Research Methodologies, "Magic Quadrant", https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

SOURCE Domino Data Lab