Domino Data Lab Earns Placement on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List, Named for Second Consecutive Year

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the unified platform to build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications for the most-regulated enterprises, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. In its second consecutive placement, Domino has been recognized in the Artificial Intelligence & Data industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Domino is honored to be among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"This recognition comes from our employees, which makes it the most meaningful measure of our culture," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino Data Lab.

Domino's team partners with the enterprises building mission-critical AI applications in the most regulated industries: life sciences, financial services, and the public sector. Its team members work directly with data scientists and domain experts to develop AI solutions for complex, high-stakes problems. That combination of meaningful work and technical depth is reflected in what Domino employees say defines their culture, which Inc. has recognized two years running.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture—it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

Additional resources

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab partners with the world's most regulated enterprises as they build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. From statistical computing to agentic AI, organizations use Domino's AI platform to develop new therapies, protect citizens, and secure financial markets — under the most complex regulatory requirements. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, UBS, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab