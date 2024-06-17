Domino Data Lab Modernizes Navy Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Program, Receives Success Memo from Defense Innovation Unit

AI platform leader's successful prototype accelerates Automatic Target Recognition model retraining from months to weeks, enabling higher trust in mine countermeasure intelligence

Achieves "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by the largest AI-driven enterprises and major government agencies, today announced the successful completion of a prototype for the U.S. Department of Defense . The company's technology helps to close a critical gap by using Domino's platform to deploy and retrain Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) models dozens of times faster than before — enabling naval decision-makers to have higher confidence in field-generated insights from Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs).

Undersea warfare is critical to success in the Pacific and other contested environments, and supporting the fleet with automated underwater mine detection is essential. To solve this, the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Missions team partnered with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to identify commercial technology, including Domino, that delivers a potentially transformative effect in these maritime scenarios carried out by Automated Machine Learning for Mine Countermeasures Operations (AMMO).

With Domino's Enterprise AI Platform serving as an integral component of a modern MLOps pipeline for mine countermeasures (MCM) AI-based model development and deployment in the cloud, Team AMMO was able to decouple hardware and software updates to dramatically accelerate updates to ATR models at the edge. This results in more accurate imagery and sonar-based intelligence that can be trusted and actioned by naval decision-makers for next-generation warfare advantage.

"DIU helped the Navy down-select 30 proposals through a very rapid, accelerated process, eventually putting prototypes in the water," DIU Director Doug Beck said at the National Defense Industrial Association's Pacific Operational Science and Technology Conference in March 2024. "One of the things that we discovered through that process was that as these unmanned vessels were out there doing what they did, [when] they came back, we needed to be able to update their software based on what they just learned."

Using Domino as the factory for integrating four other commercial technologies, three different contracted teams were able to accelerate their work, reducing the time to deploy AI models at the edge to two weeks down from six months and retraining the models in two weeks rather than 12 months.

As a modular, open, and extensible platform hosted in AWS GovCloud, Domino enables Project AMMO's distributed teams to deploy models faster with built-in observability, and reduced time-to-impact. Users can leverage the best open source and commercial tools of their choice in a highly governed way, on one platform, to generate and analyze ATR field-generated insights. Domino's built-in model portability allows these teams to easily convert and export models into external formats to far-edge platforms, and it allows users to securely access and share structured and unstructured data from anywhere.

"Autonomy is a key feature of next-generation warfighting, with trusted AI enabling those systems, and commercial AI solutions like Domino are critical to accelerating the DoD's ability to field autonomous capabilities across domains, particularly underwater," said Domino President of Public Sector Joel Meyer. "As an open and scalable, yet highly governable platform, Domino helps the U.S. Navy's Project AMMO deploy cutting-edge commercial tech to enable the fleet with rapidly updated models that deliver a higher level of trust in intelligence to power their missions."

"It's highly encouraging to see Domino, the Navy, and DIU partnering to rapidly field commercial tech sector capabilities in order to deter conflict," said Brig. Gen. Bobby Kinney. "This type of teaming, with Domino's core MLOps technology at its center, is an example of a rapid, repeatable, and scalable template that will significantly improve our nation's defenses."

Domino Assessed "Awardable" for DoD Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Domino also announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, enabling a rapid procurement pathway for DoD customers to access Domino's market-leading enterprise AI capabilities. The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. Government customers can access Domino's five-minute video solution on Tradewinds: tradewindAI.com .

Domino's Enterprise AI and MLOps Platform helps government agencies integrate AI into their missions rapidly, safely, and cost-effectively. Domino makes building, deploying, and managing AI at scale on a unified platform easy. Data scientists, contractors, and collaborators can access on-demand compute infrastructure and commercial and open-source data, tools, models, and projects—across any on-prem, GovCloud, and hybrid/multi-cloud environments. With Domino, agencies can improve collaboration and governance while establishing AI standards and best practices that accelerate their missions.

