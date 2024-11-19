Domino Integrates Cutting-Edge Technologies for Enterprises to Rapidly Assemble, Scale and Govern AI

New Fall Release and integrations provide more options for highly regulated enterprises to combine the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology with data anywhere and comply with the most demanding policies.

Domino announces momentum in enterprise SaaS solution adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI Platform trusted by the largest AI-driven companies, today announced new platform capabilities and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), NetApp and NVIDIA that help shorten AI time-to-value, and reduce cost and risk without impeding innovation. Domino is delivering a broad set of single-platform capabilities across data, development, and deployment of AI workloads anywhere —whether in the cloud or on-premises— with full security.

Domino's Fall Release enables AI teams to easily deploy models to Amazon SageMaker for higher efficiency and lower costs.

Enterprise AI initiatives require diverse technologies, addressing unprecedented data and compute demands, and coordination across AI, IT, and risk teams. The bespoke coordination of these resources along the AI lifecycle can increase time-to-value, exacerbate costs and create risk. To regain momentum and control, enterprises must have one place to orchestrate resources, technology and people across the lifecycle. Customers trust Domino as this platform, and its Fall Release broadens their powers of speed and scale to shorten project time frames, minimize costs and help ensure AI governance.

"The rapid pace of AI innovation has brought immense complexity for enterprises needing to orchestrate diverse tools and infrastructure," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino. "Domino's latest capabilities simplify this process, enabling organizations to manage and scale AI initiatives seamlessly across any environment."

Achieve AI value faster

Domino further reduces AI time-to-value by streamlining the model lifecycle from experimentation to production with new project templates and support for NVIDIA NIM microservices , part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

With support for NVIDIA NIM™ microservices, Domino now allows enterprises to move generative AI proofs of concept into production across hybrid clouds seamlessly. Domino's support for NIM microservices enables teams to rapidly innovate using dozens of open-source pre-trained models such as Llama 3.1 and Mistral NeMo 12B — all with built-in governance, secure access, and enhanced performance through NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

Domino's Fall Release also introduces new Project Templates that allow enterprises to define and share AI project best practices —including code, datasets, environments, and configurations— in a few clicks. These templates increase the velocity, quality, and predictability of data science and AI projects.

Maximize the scale and minimize the cost of AI deployments

In collaboration with AWS and NetApp , Domino is introducing new features to help enterprises scale AI deployments efficiently while reducing costs.

Enterprises can now choose to deploy models, including large language models (LLMs), to Amazon SageMaker for high performance and cost efficiency, while maintaining full visibility and governance in Domino. This delivers enterprises more options, across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, for scaling key AI lifecycle stages such as inference.

Domino has also expanded its accelerated compute options with support for AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia chips for cost-efficient training and inference workloads.

The company is also introducing Domino Volumes for NetApp ONTAP (DVNO), the latest product of a collaboration announced in October . DVNO allows enterprises using NetApp ONTAP and Domino to rapidly access and leverage their NetApp data anywhere across any environment, without DevOps overhead— reducing cost and processing times by up to 50 percent, based on use cases, through efficient data management. One-click creation and management capabilities in Domino enable users to create, share, and control access to storage volumes powered by NetApp ONTAP running on-premises on NetApp storage systems or on the three largest public clouds.

"NetApp and Domino both fundamentally believe that AI will be driven by the hybrid cloud to turbocharge AI workflows at scale and on budget," said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. "NetApp's innovations in intelligent data infrastructure are bringing AI to our customers' data, wherever and however they need it. By collaborating with NetApp, Domino is giving data scientists and data engineers the ability to secure, unify and scale their data operations alongside enhanced AI tooling to achieve their AI goals."

Reduce risk without stalling AI initiatives

In addition, Domino's new capabilities help enterprises mitigate risks while ensuring seamless progress of AI initiatives. DVNO also combines Domino's unique traceability and reproducibility with the protection and flexibility provided by NetApp ONTAP.

"By strategically collaborating with NetApp and integrating their data solutions into Domino's platform, Domino is enhancing their position in the enterprise AI market, while enabling NetApp to advance their own AI ecosystem," said Mike Leone, Practice Director and Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "In industries like biopharmaceuticals, where AI governance is crucial for speed and safety, this partnership can enable customers to accelerate AI deployments and provide a competitive edge that truly delivers transformative value at enterprise scale."

Introduced last month and now available as part of Domino's Fall Release, Domino Governance automates and orchestrates the collection, review, and tracing of materials required to ensure enterprise compliance with internal and external policies, mitigating risks and driving increased AI value.

Achieving milestones across platform growth

Domino also announced that its constant innovation in enabling AI across ecosystems has led customers to increasingly adopt Domino Cloud, a unique SaaS solution that enables AI development and deployment anywhere. Over the past twelve months, annual recurring revenue from Domino Cloud soared by more than 750%. This was underpinned by a simultaneous nearly 200% increase in the number of companies using Domino Cloud, as enterprise adoption of the SaaS solution nearly tripled during the same interval.

"One of the greatest opportunities we have with AI is to accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs," said Brandon Allgood, Chief Data Science Officer at Parabilis Medicines. "Being able to leverage Domino Cloud helps our teams rapidly harness AI to design novel peptides for the treatment of cancers."

Domino Cloud delivers enterprises the flexibility to run Domino close to data, in any environment — on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud. This means businesses can lower compute costs across infrastructures, avoid vendor lock-in and cloud markups, and keep data where it resides to support data locality for compliance.

Availability

Domino's Fall Release, including model deployment to Amazon SageMaker, Project Templates and support for NVIDIA NIM microservices, is generally available now.

DVNO will be available in Domino Cloud in Q1 2025.

