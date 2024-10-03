Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association® Partner to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

Participating stores may deliver free pizza to customers who have working smoke alarms

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) are joining forces to deliver important fire safety messages to homes across the country.

During Fire Prevention Week™ (Oct. 6-12), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™" with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as providing necessary steps to ensure smoke alarms operate properly within homes.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and NFPA to spread important fire safety messages in communities nationwide," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's senior director of communications. "This is the 17th year that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S., which speaks to the annual success of the program."

"Smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half. This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign drives home just how important it is to install, test, and maintain smoke alarms to make sure they're working properly," said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. "We're thrilled to team up with Domino's once again to help reach as many people as possible with these messages, which can truly make a life-saving difference in a home fire."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

INSTALL: Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home. TEST: Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button. REPLACE: Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or stop responding when tested.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarm safety, visit fpw.org.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization that eliminates death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit nfpa.org . All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess .

About Fire Prevention Week™

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit fpw.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

