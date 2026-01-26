Domino's® Throws Game-Winning Pass with Carryout Special

Stores warm up for the big game by launching large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each between Jan. 26-Feb. 1



ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Football's biggest game of the season is a few weeks away, but Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is kicking off its own big event by giving customers a special deal: large two-topping carryout pizzas for just $6.99 each from Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

"No matter what football team you're rooting for, Domino's is here to deliver a winning game plan. While football fans await the biggest game day of the year, we're also warming up for one of our busiest days by throwing a Hail Mary of a deal to pizza lovers," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "Whether your go-to pizza is Hand Tossed or perhaps you favor Crunchy Thin, you can enjoy your favorite crust at a great deal."

Domino's $6.99 carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings, including Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust. For a $3 upcharge, customers can try Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza, and for a $4 upcharge, customers can enjoy any specialty pizza.

To order or find the nearest Domino's store, visit www.dominos.com.

Domino's Game Day Stats

Domino's stores across the U.S. are preparing for the game day rush. Strategy, smart hustle, extra ingredients and additional team members make for a winning combination on the biggest football Sunday of the year. Here are some fun pizza and game day stats:

The biggest football Sunday of the year is usually one of Domino's top five busiest days in the U.S.

Domino's typically sells around 2.4 million pizzas on game day – about 40% more than on a normal Sunday.

The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni.

During last year's big game, Domino's sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 7,000 football fields.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

