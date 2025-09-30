Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association® Team Up to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

Participating stores may deliver free pizza to customers who have properly functioning smoke alarms

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

This is the 18th year Domino's and the National Fire Protection Association are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages across the country!

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5-11), customers who order from participating franchise-owned and corporate Domino's stores throughout the U.S. may be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to teaming up with their local fire departments and NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's senior director of external communications. "Domino's has brought this program to neighborhoods across the U.S. for 18 years now, helping reinforce the importance of working smoke alarms in a fun, impactful way."

In addition, participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as stressing how important it is to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.

"Fire continues to present real risks to the public, particularly at home, where the majority of U.S. home fire deaths happen," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "Having working smoke alarms in the home is critical to safety, giving people the time needed to escape safely – whatever the cause of that fire may be."

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips from NFPA

Lithium-ion batteries carry potential fire risks, making working smoke alarms as important as ever. NFPA offers these tips and guidelines to help ensure that all homes have the needed protection:

INSTALL: Install smoke alarms on each level of the home (including the basement), in every bedroom, and outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway).

Install smoke alarms on each level of the home (including the basement), in every bedroom, and outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway). TEST: Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button.

Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button. REPLACE: Replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or are no longer working properly.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 15, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

