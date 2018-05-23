Domino's Awards 'World's Fastest Pizza Maker'

"Winning the World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition is absolutely amazing," said Lomker. "I feel very fortunate to bring an honor like this home to Canada for the first time. It is such a blessing that I get to share this joy with my family, team members, coaches and all of team Canada. They have continuously stood by me for over a decade and provided me with unconditional encouragement and support."

World's Fastest Pizza Maker finalists came from Domino's stores all around the world to compete. They had to hand-stretch fresh dough, sauce and top three large pizzas – one pepperoni, one mushroom and one cheese – as quickly as possible. While speed was important, it was not the only part of the equation in determining the World's Fastest Pizza Maker. This year, participants were graded on three criteria: dough/sauce, portioning of toppings and placement. Quality was scrutinized as two judges, highly qualified in Domino's standard pizza-making practices, inspected the stretching of the dough, application of the sauce and portioning of toppings during the competition. If the pizza was not perfect, time penalties were added to the final time or the pizza was disqualified.

Lomker has been a part of the Domino's brand his entire life, as his father is also a franchise owner. Lomker's earliest memories are of time spent passing out flyers and helping his parents at special events. His first in-store experience came assisting his parents in the stores during rush hour. Lomker now owns 10 Domino's locations throughout Canada.

"Winning the title this year was especially important, because my father, who is battling pancreatic cancer, was able to be there as well," Lomker said. "While I received this award, he was inducted in the Canadian's Chairman's Circle, a prestigious award given to exemplary franchise owners. I'm so proud of our accomplishments and thrilled we could share in each other's joys."

Domino's began the World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition in 1982 to honor pizza makers who best exemplify the company's philosophy of keeping efficiency in the store to allow sufficient time for safe, timely pizza delivery.

"We are thrilled to award the title of Domino's 2018 World's Fastest Pizza Maker to Werner Lomker," said Doyle. "Domino's and its franchise owners employ some of the greatest pizza makers in the world. The emphasis is on the quality of the pizza, while also using expertise to get them made quickly. We are known as the 'delivery experts' and our goal for everyone in Domino's stores is to get hot, great-tasting pizzas to customers' doors safely and efficiently. The World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition recognizes the champions that take pizza-making to an entirely different level."

