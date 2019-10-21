Domino's® Begins 16th Annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is ready to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® online and in stores across the country. The campaign, which begins today and runs for 11 weeks through Jan. 5, 2020, is the 16th St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign for Domino's. Since naming St. Jude its national charity partner in 2004, Domino's has raised more than $57 million to help St. Jude with its life-saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Domino's will give consumers numerous channels to donate to help the kids of St. Jude, including through their orders – either online, over the phone or in the stores.

Customers can also help the kids of St. Jude by purchasing the St. Jude Meal Deal – a bundle that includes two medium one-topping Hand Tossed pizzas, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Bread Twists, a two-liter of Coca-Cola® and a $1 donation to St. Jude – for $19.99.

"Everyone at Domino's is looking forward to another successful year of raising awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "We invite our customers to help us support this incredible organization doing such important work in the fight against childhood cancer."

"I give thanks this holiday season for the loyal support of Domino's as we kick off the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The caring and unwavering commitment of Domino's, their dedicated employees and generous customers to the children of St. Jude is instrumental in helping raise the necessary funds to ensure that families never pay St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

