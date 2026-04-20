Domino's® Delivers a Draft Week Win: All Pizza is 50% Off

Menu-priced pizza ordered online is half off April 20-26

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the football draft right around the corner, Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is delivering a deal worthy of a first-round pick. From April 20-26, customers can score 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online.

With the football draft right around the corner, Domino’s is delivering a deal worthy of a first-round pick. From April 20-26, customers can score 50% off all menu-priced pizzas, including Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust, ordered online.

"The draft is one of those moments when food, friends and anticipation all come together," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "From the first pick to the final round, Domino's is here with a deal that makes draft‑day gatherings even better. Whether you're feeding a full watch party or just grabbing a slice between picks, all pizzas are 50% off when ordered online."

Domino's half-off deal is applicable on Specialty Pizzas, as well as any size pizza, with any crust type, including Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust. From now through June 14, customers who order Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust online will receive a free Domino's Slice Sauce – a creamy, craveable dip made to level up every bite of pizza.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers should select the 50% off deal when placing an online order at dominos.com or through Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.1 billion in 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza