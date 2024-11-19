Domino's Expands FFA Commitment with $100,000 in Scholarships for College Students Studying Agriculture Education

News provided by

Domino's Pizza

Nov 19, 2024, 07:07 ET

Scholarships address FFA's need to foster a pipeline of future ag educators

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has funded scholarships for Future Farmers of America (FFA) students for seven years, and is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its scholarship program for the 2024-25 cycle. Domino's is funding 10 scholarships worth $10,000 each for FFA members working toward a college degree in agricultural education, with the intent to pursue a career as an agriculture science teacher.

Continue Reading
The new scholarship program was created in response to a need identified by FFA leaders and professionals in the industry – the need for more ag teachers to support FFA students and ultimately, future leaders in agriculture.

"National FFA values Domino's support through their sponsorship and partnership," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. "These scholarships help cultivate the talent pipeline for agricultural education and continue to develop future teachers and advisors that positively impact the industry and the world." 

FFA high school seniors or FFA alumni in college can apply for the Domino's-sponsored scholarship by completing the application through FFA's website by midnight on Jan. 9, 2025. Only one application is required to access multiple scholarship opportunities totaling nearly $2.5 million. Winners will be notified in late April and funds will be distributed in July for the fall 2025 semester.

Domino's has donated $2 million to FFA since joining as a national sponsor in 2017. In 2025, Domino's will donate $500,000 to fund the new scholarship program, work-based learning grants, sustainability curriculum, and workforce development programs aligned with FFA's Food Processing and Products career pathway.

"When Domino's first committed to support FFA, we acknowledged that without farmers, there would be no pizza," said Carrie Ballew, Domino's vice president – chief procurement officer and FFA sponsors' board member. "To adequately support future farmers, we need to empower future and current agriculture science teachers. They're critical to FFA, and the ag industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to do our part by offering this scholarship to those aspiring toward a future in the agriculture education field."

Learn more about Domino's partnership with FFA, and other community outreach efforts, at stewardship.dominos.com.

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. 

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

