Domino's® Brings Back Its Best Deal Ever for the Big Tournament

"The games are almost here, and we knew we had to give basketball fans the MVP of all deals to enjoy as they watch the tournament with their friends and family," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We created the Best Deal Ever to give customers the pizza they crave the most, when they crave it the most, at a craveable price. Basketball watch parties and pizza go hand in hand, so whether your bracket is thriving, busted or hanging on by a thread, at least your pizza game can be unbeatable with Domino's Best Deal Ever."

Domino's $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings. Customers can upgrade to Parmesan Stuffed Crust for an additional $3.

Craving a Little Pizza Inspiration?

Want to know what pizzas your favorite athletes, celebrities and influencers are craving? Domino's is teaming up with the following basketball tastemakers, and more, who are sharing their must-have pizzas combinations throughout the Best Deal Ever promotion:

College basketball players: Cameron and Cayden Boozer JT Toppin Olivia Miles

Elite U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles

Internet personality Trisha Paytas

Influencer Courtney Cook

Reality TV star Kelsey Anderson

Content creator Jesse Riedel, also known as Jesser

To discover their go-to pizzas and drop them into your cart with a few easy clicks, visit dominos.com/best-deal-ever, or order your own winning combination at dominos.com!

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.1 billion in 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

