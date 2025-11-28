Domino's® Unveils 50% Off Pizza Deal - Just in Time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

All menu-priced pizzas, including new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, are half off from Nov. 28-Dec. 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is no stranger to providing customers with value, where they want it, as well as convenience. Customers can enjoy both thanks to Domino's 50% off pizza deal when they order online between Nov. 28-Dec. 7.

"Whether you're tired of turkey leftovers, partaking in some of the biggest shopping days of the year or planning to gather around and watch soccer's big draw, pizza makes the perfect partner," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "With holiday shopping and soccer's much anticipated event on Dec. 5 to see who will play who, not to mention cooking fatigue setting in, we knew it was the perfect time to offer a delicious and convenient deal customers can't resist."

Customers can enjoy any pizza, including Domino's new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Specialty Pizza, which recently joined the brand's existing lineup of 10 Specialty Pizzas, for half off as part of this deal. To take advantage of the offer, customers must order through www.dominos.com or Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

