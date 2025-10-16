Domino's® is Raising 'Dough' for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Customers can purchase the St. Jude Giving Combo, add a donation or round up their total to support the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2004. For the 22nd consecutive year, franchise and corporate-owned stores across the U.S. are raising "dough" for the kids at St. Jude. Now through Jan. 4, 2026, Domino's customers can help St. Jude in its lifesaving mission, simply by:

Domino's franchise and corporate-owned stores across the U.S. are raising "dough" for the kids at St. Jude, now through Jan. 4, 2026.

Purchasing the St. Jude Giving Combo for $26.99, which includes: Two large two-topping pizzas, an eight-piece order of Stuffed Cheesy Bread, a two-liter, and a $1 donation to St. Jude

Adding a donation to St. Jude while placing an order over the phone, in stores or online

Rounding up their order total online

"Domino's is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Joe Jordan, Domino's chief operating officer and president – U.S. "Every child deserves to live their best life, and when customers purchase the St. Jude Giving Combo or add a donation to their pizza order, they help make cures possible for kids with cancer. We're grateful to be able to provide customers with ways to give charitably, while ordering the pizza they love. Thanks to the generosity of Domino's customers, we know we can help make a difference."

Since 2004, Domino's has raised more than $143 million for St. Jude. In 2024, Domino's made the historic announcement to expand its commitment to St. Jude to raise a total of $300 million by 2034, which will mark 30 years of fundraising for St. Jude.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

