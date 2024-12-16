Domino's® is Teaming Up with All-Pro Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs to Give Away $1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas

Fantasy football players who had Diggs on their team have the chance to win a free Emergency Pizza

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is a season-ending injury on your fantasy football team ruining your playoff dreams? Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) has an Emergency Pizza for that. In a game-changing partnership, Domino's is teaming up with All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was injured earlier this season, to give away $1 million worth of free Emergency Pizzas to fans who had him on their fantasy football roster. Why? Because when your fantasy team loses its star player, that calls for an Emergency Pizza.

"There's no two ways about it – being out for the season is a tough break," said Diggs. "I know fans are feeling the sting of my injury, so that's why I'm teaming up with Domino's to give away Emergency Pizzas to those who had me in their lineup. It won't help their fantasy team, but receiving a free Emergency Pizza can be a delicious pick-me-up."

How to Enter for the Chance to Win a Free Emergency Pizza

Did you draft Diggs on your fantasy football team? If so, here's how to enter for a chance to win a free Domino's Emergency Pizza:

If you aren't already a loyalty member, sign up for Domino's Rewards at dominos.com/rewards.

Visit DominosFromDiggs.com.

Complete the form and upload a picture/screenshot showing you had Diggs on your fantasy football team.

"Domino's promised we'd bring back Emergency Pizza in more fun and unexpected ways than ever before, so we're here to continue delivering on that promise," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We're launching this Emergency Pizza partnership because having your fantasy team ruined due to an injury calls for free pizza – $1 million worth of free Emergency Pizzas, to be exact!"

Domino's Emergency Pizzas for fantasy football is the latest announcement in a series of brand partnerships designed to bring free pizzas to life's everyday emergencies. To learn more about Domino's overall Emergency Pizza program, visit dominos.com/emergency-pizza.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. By participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules. Ends 1/6/25 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 US/DC, 13+ years of age at entry (minors must have parental consent), with a Domino's Rewards profile as of the end date. Limit one (1) entry per person. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for full entry mechanics, eligibility requirements & details: https://dominosemergency.creativezing.com/Rules.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

