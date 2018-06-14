Domino's® Joins the American Red Cross' Missing Types Campaign

As part of the campaign, the letters A, B, and O – letters used to identify the different blood types – are disappearing from popular brands' logos to raise awareness on how important these three letters are. Through June 24, Domino's will feature an altered logo with "missing o's" on social media platforms while sharing a link where Domino's fans can make an appointment to donate blood.

"Everyday thousands of patients across the United States rely on generous blood donors for critical blood transfusions," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the Red Cross. "However, we have seen a troubling decline in the number of new blood donors. We urge the public to roll up a sleeve and fill the missing types before these lifesaving letters go missing from hospital shelves."

Join the international #MissingType movement with Domino's — make an appointment to give blood by visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed.

"Domino's is proud to partner with the American Red Cross and its efforts to raise awareness about the critical blood shortage the U.S. is facing," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "We hope that delivering the facts to fans of Domino's will bring new donors to the Red Cross."

Facts about blood donation:

Every two seconds, someone needs blood.

Only about three percent of the U.S. population donates blood – and that number is shrinking by 80,000 people each year.

One blood donation can potentially save up to three lives.

Blood donors can give every 56 days.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of our nation's blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors.

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

