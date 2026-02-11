Domino's® Customers Raise Record-Breaking $19 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Fundraising supports Domino's commitment to raise $300 million by 2034

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity of customers across the U.S., Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is proud to announce that it has raised an all-time high of more than $19 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in 2025 through the following efforts:

St. Jude Thanks and Giving ® campaign raised more than $10.5 million between Oct. 13, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026 through Domino's St. Jude Giving Combo, add-on donations and roundups.

campaign raised more than $10.5 million between Oct. 13, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026 through Domino's St. Jude Giving Combo, add-on donations and roundups. Prior to the campaign, Domino's gave customers the option to round up their order total and donate to St. Jude, which generated more than $8.6 million.

Domino's franchise and corporate team members raised more than $511,000 through St. Jude Walk events across the country.

"2025 was the 22nd year that Domino's participated in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "It is an effort that is near and dear to the hearts of Domino's team members across the country, and every year we are reminded just how much each dollar makes a difference, as donations help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on what's most important – helping their child live."

The $19 million brings Domino's total amount raised for St. Jude to more than $162 million since the partnership began. In May of 2024, Domino's pledged to reach a fundraising total of $300 million by 2034 to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

To learn more about the Domino's and St. Jude partnership, including how you can give to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude, visit biz.dominos.com/stewardship/stjude.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

