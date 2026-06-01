Domino's® Kicks Off National Dairy Month With 50% Off Pizzas June 1-7

'Moo-ve' fast – all menu-priced pizzas are half off

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is celebrating the start of National Dairy Month with a "legen-dairy" deal: 50% off all menu priced pizzas between June 1-7.

All Domino’s pizzas, including Specialty Pizzas such as the Wisconsin 6-Cheese, are 50% off from June 1-7 in celebration of National Dairy Month.

"Domino's is committed to delivering delicious food at an unbeatable value, but that wouldn't be possible without farmers across the country who work hard every day to produce the high-quality ingredients our customers love," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "This National Dairy Month, we're saying thank you to dairy farmers – and the customers who support them – by offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas. Whether customers stick with their go-to order or feel inspired to cheese it up with a Wisconsin 6-Cheese, every pizza is half off, including our Specialty Pizzas and all six crust types."

Customers can take advantage of Domino's 50% off deal when they order on dominos.com, via Domino's mobile app, over the phone or in person. To learn more about how Domino's supports organizations that impact and strengthen the agriculture industry, visit biz.dominos.com/stewardship/farmers.

Keep It Cheesy: Fun Dairy Facts

In 2025, Domino's introduced its first-ever Parmesan Stuffed Crust – made of premium buttery-flavored dough and stuffed with melty cheese made with 100% real mozzarella. In the six months following its launch, Domino's baked more than 24,900 miles of mozzarella cheese into our Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas – enough to circle the Earth.

About 30% of all milk in the U.S. in 2025 was used to make cheese (2026, U.S. Dairy Export Council).

Quick-service pizza chains, drive-thrus and some fast-casual pizza spots account for about 24% of total foodservice cheese use in the U.S. (2024, Technomic).

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza