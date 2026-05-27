Richard Delcid Wins Domino's® 2026 World's Fastest Pizza Maker Title

Delcid wins the competition with a record-breaking time of 31.22 seconds

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) has awarded the 2026 World's Fastest Pizza Maker title to its new champion, Richard Delcid, among top competitors from across the globe at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on May 13, 2026. Delcid, who is a general manager at Domino's in Manassas, Virginia, won the competition by making three large pizzas in a record-breaking 31.22 seconds! Delcid won $5,000 in prize money, a trophy, championship belt and the renowned title of World's Fastest Pizza Maker, presented by Domino's CEO Russell Weiner.

Richard Delcid (left) won Domino's 2026 World's Fastest Pizza Maker title, trophy and championship belt, which was presented by CEO Russell Weiner (right) at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on May 13, 2026.

"Winning this title means so much to me," said Delcid. "This competition isn't just about speed – it's about delivering quality under pressure, just like we do in stores every day. Years of hard work and practice went into this moment, and I'm incredibly proud of what I accomplished. I'm especially grateful to my trainer and fellow competitor, Joe Burr, who helped me every step of the way – I wouldn't be here today without him."

World's Fastest Pizza Maker finalists assemble from Domino's stores across the globe to compete in a riveting showcase of pizza-making mastery. Finalists prepare three large pizzas – one pepperoni, one mushroom and one cheese – by hand-stretching dough, saucing, and placing toppings as quickly as possible. While speed is important, it is not the only piece of the pie in determining the World's Fastest Pizza Maker. Quality is closely scrutinized as two highly qualified judges in Domino's pizza-making practices grade participants on three criteria: dough/sauce, portioning of toppings and placement.

"The World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition celebrates the incredible talent and drive of our Dominoids who make the impossible look effortless," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "The speed and precision on display is nothing short of amazing and reflects the high standards we set every day. Our franchisees employ some of the best pizza makers in the world, and we couldn't be prouder to name Richard our 2026 champion."

Domino's began the World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition in 1982 to honor pizza makers who best exemplify the company's philosophy of keeping efficiency in the store to allow sufficient time for safe, timely pizza delivery.

Delcid started working for Domino's as a part-time door hanger and customer service representative in 2012. He worked his way up to becoming a general manager in 2015. Delcid currently works for franchisee John Barber and his operating partner, Robert Donner, who own 62 Domino's stores throughout Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. This was Delcid's first time winning the competition, and third time competing overall. It marked his second time as a finalist.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza