Domino's® Launches National E-Bike Program for Pedal-Powered Delivery

"Domino's tested e-bikes in a number of corporate-owned stores across Houston, Miami and New York earlier this year, and those stores saw improvements in overall delivery and service," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of corporate operations. "They also experienced labor benefits, as the stores were able to hire from a wider pool of candidates, including those who might not have a car or driver's license. Plus, stores that were already delivering with traditional bikes saw improved team member satisfaction with e-bikes."

The e-bikes proved so popular in testing that Domino's will utilize hundreds of them across corporate-owned stores throughout Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore and Houston later this year.

The e-bikes, which have small integrated motors to assist with pedaling, can run for 25 to 40 miles depending on the user, before needing a recharge. Domino's custom e-bikes include front and rear insulated soft-sided cargo areas, which can hold Domino's Heatwave bags, drinks, sides, and dipping cups. One e-bike can hold up to 12 large pizzas. The bikes are equipped with lights in the front and back, reflective materials for driver safety, and have a top assisted speed of 20 mph.

Pizza delivery by bicycle, including e-bikes, is not uncommon in Domino's markets around the world. The United States is one of the few global markets where delivery by car dominates. However, in many large cities in the U.S., bike deliveries lead the way, including in New York and Seattle.

"E-bikes make a huge difference in my stores," said Greg Keller, Seattle Domino's franchisee. "While delivery on a traditional bike solved many of our traffic and parking issues, the hills in Seattle were tough on even our best cyclists. E-bikes were a game-changer for us, and we've been delivering with them for three years now. We have been able to save money, provide better service, increase hiring and maintain a happy workforce."

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the second quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

About Rad Power® Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable e-bikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create e-bikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone. Learn more at RadPowerBikes.com.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

