Domino's Pizza® Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 448,008 shares of its common stock for approximately $101.1 million. Additionally, on April 24, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a 55-cent per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018, to be paid on June 29, 2018.

"The first quarter of 2018 was another outstanding performance by our franchisees and managers across the globe," said J. Patrick Doyle, Domino's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered in every way: from global retail sales growth through strong domestic and international same store sales comps, to new stores, and through both delivery and carryout.

"As my tenure as CEO comes to a close, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished as a global system over the past several years, and I am confident the future of Domino's is in good hands. Our business model works, thanks to our committed and hard-working franchisees, our dedicated store managers and the visionary leaders who are among the best in the restaurant industry."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

First Quarter

of 2018



First Quarter

of 2017

Net income

$ 88.8



$ 62.5

Weighted average diluted shares



44,377,509





49,706,023

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.00



$ 1.26



Revenues increased $161.2 million , or 25.8%, in the first quarter of 2018. The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") in the first quarter of 2018. This resulted in the recognition of $82.2 million in domestic franchise advertising revenues related to contributions from domestic franchisees to Domino's National Advertising Fund Inc. ("DNAF"), the Company's consolidated not-for-profit advertising fund. In the first quarter of 2017 under accounting standards in effect at that time, the Company had presented these contributions net with the related disbursements in its consolidated statement of income. Refer to the "Adoption of New Accounting Guidance" section on page three for additional information related to the adoption of this accounting standard. The remaining increase in revenues was due primarily to higher supply chain volumes resulting from order and store count growth. Higher domestic Company-owned store, domestic franchise and international franchise revenues resulting from higher same store sales and store count growth also contributed to the increase. Consolidated revenues also benefited from the positive impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.





increased , or 25.8%, in the first quarter of 2018. The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification 606, ("ASC 606") in the first quarter of 2018. This resulted in the recognition of in domestic franchise advertising revenues related to contributions from domestic franchisees to Domino's National Advertising Fund Inc. ("DNAF"), the Company's consolidated not-for-profit advertising fund. In the first quarter of 2017 under accounting standards in effect at that time, the Company had presented these contributions net with the related disbursements in its consolidated statement of income. Refer to the "Adoption of New Accounting Guidance" section on page three for additional information related to the adoption of this accounting standard. The remaining increase in revenues was due primarily to higher supply chain volumes resulting from order and store count growth. Higher domestic Company-owned store, domestic franchise and international franchise revenues resulting from higher same store sales and store count growth also contributed to the increase. Consolidated revenues also benefited from the positive impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Net Income increased $26.4 million , or 42.2%, in the first quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by an increase in global royalty revenues and higher supply chain volumes, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. A lower statutory tax rate resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and a higher deduction related to excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation also positively impacted net income in the first quarter of 2018 through a reduction in the provision for income taxes. This increase in net income was partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from a higher average debt balance due to our recapitalization in 2017.





increased , or 42.2%, in the first quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by an increase in global royalty revenues and higher supply chain volumes, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. A lower statutory tax rate resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and a higher deduction related to excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation also positively impacted net income in the first quarter of 2018 through a reduction in the provision for income taxes. This increase in net income was partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from a higher average debt balance due to our recapitalization in 2017. Diluted EPS was $2.00 for the first quarter versus $1.26 in the prior year quarter. This represents a 74-cent or 58.7% increase over the prior year quarter. This was driven by higher net income, as well as lower diluted share count, primarily resulting from share repurchases.

The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance. Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section on page four for additional details.





First Quarter

of 2018



First Quarter

of 2017

Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period)















Domestic Company-owned stores



+ 6.4 %



+ 14.1 % Domestic franchise stores



+ 8.4 %



+ 9.8 % Domestic stores



+ 8.3 %



+ 10.2 % International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)



+ 5.0 %



+ 4.3 %

















Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period)















Domestic stores



+ 12.7 %



+ 13.4 % International stores



+ 20.8 %



+ 13.0 % Total



+ 16.8 %



+ 13.2 %

















Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact)















Domestic stores



+ 12.7 %



+ 13.4 % International stores



+ 13.4 %



+ 17.0 % Total



+ 13.1 %



+ 15.2 %





Domestic Company- owned Stores



Domestic Franchise Stores



Total Domestic Stores



International Stores



Total

Store counts:







































Store count at December 31, 2017



392





5,195





5,587





9,269





14,856

Openings



5





30





35





104





139

Closings



—





(4)





(4)





(25)





(29)

Transfers (1)



—





31





31





(31)





—

Store count at March 25, 2018



397





5,252





5,649





9,317





14,966

First quarter 2018 net change



5





57





62





48





110

Trailing four quarters net change



2





248





250





716





966







(1) In the first quarter of 2018, the Company began managing its franchised stores in Alaska and Hawaii as part of its Domestic Stores segment. Prior to 2018, the revenues from these franchised stores were included in the Company's International Franchise segment. Consolidated results of the Company have not been impacted by this change and prior year amounts have not been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Conference Call Information

The Company will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 400-9978 (U.S./Canada) or (706) 634-4947 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call. The call will also be webcast at biz.dominos.com. The webcast will also be archived for one year on biz.dominos.com.

Adoption of New Accounting Guidance

The Company adopted ASC 606 during the first quarter of 2018. ASC 606 requires a gross presentation on the consolidated statement of income for franchisee contributions received by and related expenses of DNAF, the Company's consolidated not-for-profit advertising fund. Under prior accounting guidance, the Company had presented the restricted assets and liabilities of DNAF in its consolidated balance sheets and had determined that it acted as an agent for accounting purposes with regard to franchise store contributions and disbursements. As a result, the Company historically presented the activities of DNAF net in its consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of cash flows. Upon the adoption of ASC 606, the Company determined that there are not performance obligations associated with the franchise advertising contributions received by DNAF that are separate from our domestic royalty payment stream, and as a result, these franchise contributions and the related expenses are presented gross in the Company's consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of cash flows. While this change will materially impact the gross amount of reported franchise revenues and expenses, the impact is generally expected to be an offsetting increase to both revenues and expenses such that the impact on income from operations and net income is not expected to be material. Refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2018 for additional information regarding the adoption of ASC 606.

The Company also adopted ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash ("ASU 2016-18"), which requires that restricted cash and cash equivalents be included as components of total cash and cash equivalents as presented on the statement of cash flows. The Company historically presented changes in restricted cash and cash equivalents in the investing section of its consolidated statement of cash flows. This new guidance did not impact the Company's financial results, but did result in a change in the presentation of restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents within the statement of cash flows. Refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2018 for additional information regarding the adoption of ASU 2016-18.

2018 Recapitalization

On April 24, 2018, the Company completed a recapitalization with the receipt of $825.0 million of gross proceeds from its issuance of fixed rate senior secured notes.

The Company will use a portion of the proceeds from the recapitalization to repay the remaining $490.1 million in outstanding principal and interest under its 2015 five-year fixed rate notes on April 27, 2018. The proceeds will also be used to pay transaction-related fees and expenses and to pre-fund a portion of the principal and interest payable on the 2018 Notes. The Company will use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. For further details, refer to the Company's separate refinancing press release and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 25, 2018.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased and retired 448,008 shares of its common stock under its Board of Directors-approved open market share repurchase program for a total of approximately $101.1 million. As of March 25, 2018, the end of the first quarter, the Company's total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases was approximately $648.9 million.

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased and retired an additional 351,699 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $81.3 million, which was funded through borrowings of $80.0 million on its 2017 variable funding notes.

Liquidity

As of March 25, 2018, the Company had approximately:

$44.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; $3.15 billion in total debt; and

in total debt; and $128.3 million of available borrowings under its $175.0 million variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $46.7 million . Subsequent to the first quarter of 2018, the Company borrowed $80.0 million under its variable funding notes to fund share repurchases.

The Company invested $13.6 million in capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2018, versus $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $70.0 million in the first quarter of 2018.

(in thousands)

First Quarter of 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 83,676

Capital expenditures



(13,647)

Free cash flow

$ 70,029



Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics and measures related to items affecting comparability between fiscal quarters and other fiscal periods. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales growth and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues.

The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable period of the prior year. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to domestic same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales.

The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock, paying dividends or other similar uses of cash.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of nearly 15,000 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the first quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino's began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Fiscal Quarters Ended





March 25, 2018



% of Total Revenues



March 26, 2017



% of Total Revenues

(In thousands, except per share data)































Revenues:































Domestic Company-owned stores

$ 121,186











$ 113,545









Domestic franchise royalties and fees



89,490













79,901









Supply chain



440,063













388,553









International franchise royalties and fees



52,421













42,218









Domestic franchise advertising



82,211













-









Total revenues



785,371





100.0 %



624,217





100.0 % Cost of sales:































Domestic Company-owned stores



93,038













87,184









Supply chain



392,468













343,217









Total cost of sales



485,506





61.8 %



430,401





69.0 % Operating margin



299,865





38.2 %



193,816





31.0 % General and administrative



84,178





10.7 %



77,782





12.4 % Domestic franchise advertising



82,211





10.5 %



-





- % Income from operations



133,476





17.0 %



116,034





18.6 % Interest expense, net



(29,806)





(3.8) %



(25,520)





(4.1) % Income before provision for income taxes



103,670





13.2 %



90,514





14.5 % Provision for income taxes



14,843





1.9 %



28,045





4.5 % Net income

$ 88,827





11.3 %

$ 62,469





10.0 % Earnings per share:































Common stock – diluted

$ 2.00











$ 1.26









Dividends declared per share

$ 0.55











$ 0.46











Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





March 25, 2018



December 31, 2017

(In thousands)















Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,609



$ 35,768

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



145,186





191,762

Accounts receivable, net



174,416





173,677

Advertising fund assets, restricted



112,265





120,223

Inventories



41,229





39,961

Prepaid expenses and other



18,718





18,389

Total current assets



536,423





579,780

Property, plant and equipment, net



169,525





169,586

Other assets



92,352





87,387

Total assets

$ 798,300



$ 836,753

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 32,342



$ 32,324

Accounts payable



88,979





106,894

Advertising fund liabilities



105,830





120,223

Other accrued liabilities



157,615





138,844

Total current liabilities



384,766





398,285

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt, less current portion



3,117,193





3,121,490

Other accrued liabilities



67,205





52,362

Total long-term liabilities



3,184,398





3,173,852

Total stockholders' deficit



(2,770,864)





(2,735,384)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 798,300



$ 836,753



Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Fiscal Quarters Ended

March 25,

March 26, (In thousands) 2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 88,827



$ 62,469

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

11,069





9,498

Losses on sale/disposal of assets

365





182

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,177





1,400

Provision for deferred income taxes

566





6,232

Non-cash compensation expense

6,063





5,220

Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation

(8,410)





(6,498)

Other

(57)





(52)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(15,405)





7,242

Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted

(519)





(9,065)

Net cash provided by operating activities

83,676





76,628

Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures

(13,647)





(12,444)

Proceeds from sale of assets

-





779

Maturities of advertising fund investments, restricted

4,007





-

Other

(499)





544

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,139)





(11,121)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

(8,078)





(9,718)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,718





1,433

Purchases of common stock

(101,084)





(12,721)

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(2,299)





(4,896)

Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents

(79)





(253)

Net cash used in financing activities

(107,822)





(26,155)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

48





32

Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(34,237)





39,384

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

35,768





42,815

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

191,762





126,496

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period

27,316





25,091

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period

254,846





194,402

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

44,609





52,094

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

145,186





165,666

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period

30,814





16,026

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 220,609



$ 233,786



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300636855.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

