Domino's Pizza® Opens First Store in the Czech Republic

"I am so proud of the team that helped bring the global Domino's brand to the Czech Republic," said Jose Marti, chief executive officer of Daufood. "We look forward to sharing our delicious products, excellent customer service and prompt delivery with the citizens of Brno."

The first location is in the Vinohrady area of Brno, and features the new pizza theater design, a refreshing and inviting interior, stylish seating, as well as a front row seat to watch all the action of pizza-making. A second location will be opening in Brno's city center, with additional locations planned for next year.

"Establishing ourselves in the Czech Republic provides an excellent opportunity for our brand to continue its global momentum," said Joe Jordan, Domino's executive vice president of international. "With a terrific, proven master franchisee like Daufood, we are confident that Domino's will be able to establish itself as the pizza delivery brand of choice in Brno."

Domino's now operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

