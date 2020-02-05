Domino's® Stores Raise $10 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In January, Domino's (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, wrapped up its 16th annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, raising $10 million to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® The record-breaking campaign, which began on Oct. 21, 2019, ran for 11 weeks through Jan. 5, 2020.

In 2015, Domino's made a commitment to raise $35 million in eight years for St. Jude. Thanks to record fundraising numbers each year, Domino's met and exceeded that commitment during the 2019 campaign.

"St. Jude and the annual Thanks and Giving campaign are integral parts of the culture of Domino's, and fulfilling the commitment to St. Jude three years early is evidence of that," said Ritch Allison, Domino's chief executive officer. "I am grateful to our franchisees, store team members and, of course, our generous customers who made this happen."

Domino's offered customers the opportunity to add a donation to the kids of St. Jude to their online, phone and walk-in orders. Customers could also round up their totals and donate the change to St. Jude, or purchase the St. Jude Meal Deal – a bundle which included two medium one-topping Hand Tossed pizzas, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Bread Twists, a two-liter of Coca-Cola® and a $1 donation to St. Jude – for $19.99.

"St. Jude has done incredible things for children facing life-threatening diseases all over the world, but there is still work to do in the fight against childhood cancer," said Allison. "Everyone at Domino's looks forward to seeing what more St. Jude will accomplish, and how we can help support them in the years to come."

Since naming St. Jude its national charity partner in 2004, Domino's has raised more than $68 million to help St. Jude with its mission. On campus, the Domino's logo can be found proudly displayed at the Domino's Event Center at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, the Assessment & Triage Center Delivered By Domino's, and on countless pizza boxes delivered to feed patients, families and staff on a regular basis.

Domino's team members participate in many fundraising events throughout the year beyond St. Jude Thanks and Giving, including the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer, St. Jude PLAY LIVE, and other local events across the country.

"At St. Jude, we rely on our wonderful partners, like Domino's, to help spread awareness and raise funds for our lifesaving mission," said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The support of Domino's, its customers and employees helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Together, we are giving hope to families everywhere."

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's HotSpots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, investor presentations, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

