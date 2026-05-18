Domino's® to Help Ease the Pain of a U.S. Red Card by Giving Away $1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas

"We're as excited about the summer of soccer as fans are around the country! Whether you're planning to watch all the matches or perhaps you're playing pickup games of your own, Domino's has some fun ways to help you get ready," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Not only are we launching a capsule of cobranded merchandise from Saturdays Football, but we're also giving fans the chance to win free Emergency Pizzas. Soccer gurus know the worst thing to happen in a game is for a player on the team you're rooting for to receive a red card. If that happens to the American squad, Domino's is here to help ease the pain by giving away Emergency Pizzas. It may not change the outcome of the match, but it can provide a delicious pick-me-up when it's needed most."

How to Register for a Free Emergency Pizza

For the chance to win a free Emergency Pizza, customers must register at dominos.com/emergency-pizzas-for-soccer prior to June 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If any player on the U.S. soccer team receives a red card, Domino's will randomly select more than 60,000 winners to receive a free medium, two-topping pizza. Winners must be enrolled in Domino's Rewards and then redeem their pizza by Aug. 2, 2026.

Bonus Emergency Pizzas: EA SPORTS FC™ 26

Emergency Pizzas for red cards isn't the only way fans will have a chance to get free pizza! Domino's is also randomly surprising EA SPORTS FC™ 26 players by giving away 75,000 free Emergency Pizzas. On Fridays between now and June 5, 2026, Domino's will award a unique promo code in the game experience for a medium two-topping pizza to randomly selected EA SPORTS FC™ 26 players in the U.S. who are 18 or older. Why? Maybe players loaded into EA SPORTS FC™ 26 on an empty stomach or perhaps their fridge is bare – whatever the reason, Domino's is here to provide the emergency assist.

To find the nearest Domino's location and order, download Domino's app or visit dominos.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET 6/10/2026. To enter and for Official Rules, including odds, and prize descriptions, visit www.dominos.com/emergency-pizzas-for-soccer. To redeem prize, you must join Domino's Rewards. Void where prohibited.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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