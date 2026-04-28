Missed Out? Domino's® is Giving Customers a Second Chance at Its 50% Off Pizza Deal After Online Ordering Glitch

All menu-priced pizzas will be half off May 6-9

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's online ordering platforms were impacted by a third-party technology issue on Friday, April 24, affecting customers who tried to order during the brand's 50% off pizza deal. Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) wants to make it right by giving customers a pizza night do-over and offering half-off menu-priced pizzas from Wednesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 9.

Domino’s online ordering platforms were impacted by a third-party technology issue on Friday, April 24, affecting customers who tried to order during the brand’s 50% off pizza deal. To help make it right, Domino's is giving customers a pizza night do-over and offering half-off menu-priced pizzas from May 6-9.

"While the ordering issue from Friday has been resolved, it doesn't fix the frustrating experience many customers had, and we want to make it up to them by bringing back the 50% off pizza deal for four more days," said Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing.

"While the underlying technology issue wasn't ours, it affected some customers' Friday night pizza plans," Messing said. "Even though it didn't impact everyone, it was a big deal to us and we are committed to making things right."

Domino's 50% off deal is applicable on all pizzas – ranging from Specialty Pizzas to any size and crust type, including Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust. Customers can take advantage of this offer by ordering online, over the phone or in-store.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza