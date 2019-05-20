Domino's® Weeklong Carryout Special Brings the Work of Family-Owned Farms to Your Table

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard work of thousands of farmers across the U.S. make pizza possible every day. In honor of America's farmers, Domino's (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is offering large two-topping carryout pizzas for $5.99 each May 20-26.

"Domino's wouldn't exist without dairy, tomato and wheat farmers across the U.S.," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "Farmers work seven days a week, just like Domino's stores and team members – all working hard to bring delicious food to customers' tables every day."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 97 percent of the 2.1 million farms in the United States are family-owned operations. Domino's is proud to support those family farms and the future of agriculture. Domino's is in the third year of a five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America). Since 2017, Domino's has provided support to the FFA agricultural literacy and advocacy program, as well as funded college scholarships to 54 FFA members studying agriculture across 25 states in the U.S.

Customers looking to bring American farm products to their table can take advantage of Domino's $5.99 weeklong carryout deal by ordering over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com or via Domino's mobile ordering apps. To find the nearest Domino's location, visit dominos.com.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,100 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally.

