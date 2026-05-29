Don Francisco's Coffee Launches Daybreak Blend and Moonlight Roast, Debuts Modern Brand Refresh

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Francisco's Coffee®, the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company, today announced the launch of two new roasts: Daybreak Blend and Moonlight Roast. Inspired by the natural rhythm and energy of California, the blends take their names from moments across the day, expanding the brand's portfolio while introducing an updated packaging design that builds on the brand's heritage with a more contemporary look.

Don Francisco’s Coffee launches Daybreak Blend and Moonlight Roast.

Inspired by the natural flow of the California day, Daybreak Blend is a medium-dark roast made with 100% Arabica beans, featuring a vibrant aroma and bright, fruit-forward notes. Moonlight Roast, the brand's boldest offering to date, is an extra-dark roast with an intense, smoky aroma and a deep, full-bodied profile. Together, the two blends offer distinct flavor profiles, from bright and fruit-forward to rich and intensely bold.

"For generations, our coffee has been part of people's daily routines, and today those routines look different for everyone," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, fourth-generation coffee roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company. "With Daybreak and Moonlight, we're offering blends that reflect that range, giving people the flexibility to choose what fits their moment, whether they're in the mood for something bright and vibrant or rich and bold. It's about delivering the quality and consistency they rely on to show up for their day."

The launch also marks the rollout of an updated, brand-wide packaging design, the first major evolution of Don Francisco's Coffee packaging in years. The new design features a bold diagonal layout and a refined tile pattern that nods to the company's heritage while creating a more modern shelf presence. A streamlined color-coding system helps consumers easily navigate roast levels and flavor profiles, making it simpler to find the right coffee.

"For nearly 60 years, our family has been roasting coffee in Los Angeles with an unwavering commitment to quality," added Gaviña Lopez. "This next chapter builds on that foundation, with an updated look and new blends that reflect how people enjoy coffee today."

Don Francisco's Daybreak Blend is a medium-dark roast crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America and East Africa. It features vibrant fruity notes and a rich flavor profile for a bright, flavorful cup. Don Francisco's Moonlight Roast is the deepest, darkest roast in the Family Reserve line, made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America. It delivers an intense smoky aroma, bold, rich flavor, and deep body for a robust coffee experience.

Daybreak Blend and Moonlight Roast began rolling out this month, with expanded retail distribution continuing through spring 2026. The coffees are available at donfranciscos.com, Amazon, and at select grocery and retail locations. Both blends are offered in multiple formats, including ground coffee bags, whole bean, and single-serve pods compatible with Keurig® brewers. When the last cup is poured, consumers can recycle Don Francisco's Coffee packaging and pods for free through TerraCycle at www.terracycle.com.

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee® is the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company. A leading California retail brand, Don Francisco's Coffee is also available nationally via fine grocery retailers, donfranciscos.com, and Amazon. Don Francisco's includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including single-serve pods and espresso capsules. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit www.donfranciscos.com,

About Gaviña Coffee Company

Established in Vernon, California in 1967, Gaviña Coffee Company is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back more than 150 years to their beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba. Today Gaviña Coffee Company has a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee™, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee®; popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave®; Jose's Gourmet Coffee®; and Gaviña Gourmet Coffee® for foodservice and vending.

SOURCE Don Francisco’s Coffee