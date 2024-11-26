DON JULIO TAKES THE NO.1 SPOT IN THE LIST OF LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Rio de Janeiro hosted the unveiling of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. From the votes of 300 industry experts, the list showcases restaurants from 22 cities, including six new entries. Don Julio in Buenos Aires claims the top spot, winning The Best Restaurant in Latin America and The Best Restaurant in Argentina 2024. This gastronomic landmark, led by high-profile restaurateur and sommelier Pablo Rivero, has won global recognition for its classic steaks, extensive wine list and legendary hospitality.

Don Julio in Buenos Aires is named The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, reclaiming the No.1 spot for the first time since 2020 View PDF 1 - 50 the List

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Buenos Aires maintains its strong position in the Latin American gastronomic scene with eight restaurants on the 1-50 list, closely followed by Lima and São Paulo, each with seven restaurants. São Paulo sees growth, with Tuju (No.16) returning to the rankings for the first time since 2021, and Kotori (No.50) making its debut on the 1-50 list. Maido (No.2) in Lima is named The Best Restaurant in Peru, while El Chato (No.3) in Bogotá is awarded The Best Restaurant in Colombia.

Other notable wins include Boragó (No.5) in Santiago, voted The Best Restaurant in Chile; Lasai (No.7) in Rio de Janeiro, awarded The Best Restaurant in Brazil and Quintonil (No.9) in Mexico City, awarded The Best Restaurant in Mexico.

Trescha in Buenos Aires makes the highest debut at No.33, winning the Highest New Entry Award. The Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, goes to Rafael in Lima, which jumps 27 positions to No.19. Colombian chef-restaurateur Harry Sasson wins the Woodford Reserve Icon Award; Camila Fiol wins Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by República del Cacao, for her work at Santiago's Fiol Dulcería and beyond; and Sergio Díaz of Guatemala City's Sublime is honoured with the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We congratulate all the establishments recognised in this year's Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list and reaffirm our commitment to positioning Latin American cuisine among the most esteemed in the world. We look forward to witnessing the ongoing growth and success of these remarkable restaurants in the years to come."

For more details on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568242/Best_Restaurant_in_Latin_America_2024.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565803/1_50_the_List.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565802/LATAM_50_Best_logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best