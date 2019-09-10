Donald A. Deieso, PhD: One of PharmaVOICE's 100 Most Inspiring Leaders of 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The WIRB-Copernicus Group® (WCG™) announced that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Donald A. Deieso, PhD, has been named one of the 100 Most Inspiring Leaders in the Life Science Industry by PharmaVOICE for the second time in less than five years, having previously earned this honor in 2016. The PharmaVOICE 100 list, published annually, celebrates inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals in life sciences who positively impact their colleagues, peers, organizations, and the industry.

"Dr. Deieso's passion for improving the clinical trial process and doing what's right for patients—at all times—are truly inspiring," said Taren Grom, Editor of PharmaVOICE. "His never wavering integrity and human-centric approach to problem solving are just a few of the qualities that define him as a PharmaVOICE 100."

"I am honored to be recognized by PharmaVOICE as one of the industry's most inspiring leaders," said Dr. Deieso. "I have enjoyed the opportunity to lead eight companies during my career. While each has been rewarding in many ways, building the WCG family of companies has been the most gratifying. Improving the clinical trial process for bringing new drugs to market has such a profound impact on so many lives. It is humbling to consider that the actions of WCG positively affect millions of lives through our involvement in each new drug or device. The scale of this endeavor exceeds what any single one of us can do."

Dr. Deieso became executive chairman of WCG in 2012 and assumed the additional role of CEO in October 2013. Under Dr. Deieso's leadership, WCG has grown 15 times in size. Today, the company boasts 28 locations in 8 countries and delivers more than two dozen transformative, knowledge-based solutions to lower the cost of drug development, speed life-saving therapies to market, and make research safer and more productive for all members of the research ecosystem.

"Don is someone who leads by example," said Jeffrey S. Litwin, MD, WCG's Chief Operating Officer. "He holds himself to the highest standards of moral and ethical behavior, takes accountability for every decision he makes, and is the first to roll up his sleeves and pitch in during times of trouble. Don brings the very best of himself to work each day and demands no less from those around him."

Added Lindsay McNair, WCG's Chief Medical Officer, "Don has created a unique culture in WCG: one that celebrates and rewards strength of character, independent thought, proactive problem solving, and work-life integration. He continuously works to ensure that our people are motivated and empowered to perform at their best, and we truly feel that there is no limit to what we can accomplish together."

Underscoring his commitment to the healthcare industry, Dr. Deieso serves as an operating partner and co-head of the Healthcare Group at Arsenal Capital Partners, as well as a member of the board of directors for BioIVT, TractManager, and Inspire. Previously, he served on the board of directors for Certara, Breckenridge Financial Services, and IMDS.

To aspiring leaders, Dr. Deieso's advice is this: "Find the best people, find people who are considerably smarter than you, find people who have energy, who are purpose-driven and trust them. Give them responsibility. Give them encouragement. Never allow them to become complacent. Hire talented people who are passionate about finding a better, smarter way to do things, and you will find success. And, most importantly, after choosing the right people, trust them, and they will show themselves great."

Dr. Deieso has led successful transformations of a number of companies in the healthcare and life science sectors gaining the recognition of leading a Deloitte Fast 500 Company for three consecutive years and being named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist in 2010. He was also named one of the 20 Innovators Changing the Face of the Clinical Trials Industry by CenterWatch in 2013.

