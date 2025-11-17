WCG CenterWatch Unveils Benchmarking Report Assessing AI Adoption in Clinical Research

CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the release of the WCG CenterWatch 2025 AI Benchmarking Report. Available now on the new WCG CenterWatch Research Hub, this report delivers exclusive insights into how artificial intelligence is shaping clinical trial operations, accelerating development timelines, and advancing patient outcomes.

The report explores the current landscape of AI adoption, including drivers, barriers, readiness, and priority areas for implementation, based on findings from a comprehensive survey of more than 400 clinical research professionals across sponsors, providers, and sites. Findings reveal growing enthusiasm for leveraging AI to streamline protocol design, trial start-up, data management, and participant engagement, while highlighting the need for improved training, technical infrastructure, and clear guidance on data security and ethical considerations.

The release of this latest WCG benchmarking report coincides with the launch of the CenterWatch Research Hub, featuring robust resources and an improved experience for clinical trial participants and professionals. An integral part of WCG's long-standing commitment to advancing clinical research, CenterWatch continues to offer trusted data and insights, access to more than 40,000 clinical trials via the Clinical Trial Listing Service (CTLS), and new resources and thought leadership to support efficient, safe, and impactful studies worldwide.

"CenterWatch has played a pivotal role in connecting patients and professionals with high-quality clinical trial information for more than three decades," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "With the launch of the AI Adoption in Clinical Research Survey Report and the CenterWatch Research Hub, we are empowering the research community to embrace new technology and drive meaningful progress for patients everywhere."

The full WCG CenterWatch 2025 AI Benchmarking Report is available now on the WCG CenterWatch Research Hub.

About WCG

WCG is at the forefront of accelerating clinical research worldwide, serving as the trusted and preferred partner to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and site partners. Offering a unique combination of expertise, next-generation data and insights, and tech-enabled solutions, WCG reduces complexity and optimizes study operations and outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more than 55 years, WCG has maintained a relentless commitment to efficiency, safety, and impact, empowering clinical trials to deliver life-improving therapies swiftly. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

