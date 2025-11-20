WCG Recognized for Innovation and Impact with Dual 2025 Industry Awards

CARY, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, has received two major industry honors, reflecting its relentless pursuit of excellence, technology-driven solutions, and measurable impact on trial outcomes worldwide. These distinctions underscore WCG's leadership in harnessing data, analytics, and next-generation platforms to transform clinical development, deliver vital therapies faster, and enhance the lives of patients across the globe.

WCG has ranked eleventh on The Healthcare Technology Report's list of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025, spotlighting organizations elevating healthcare through innovations in diagnostics, patient care, and clinical intelligence. By integrating a robust technology platform, advanced analytics, and industry expertise, WCG empowers sponsors, CROs, academic institutions, and research sites to simplify complex trial operations and drive better results. Annually, WCG's solutions support more than 4,000 clinical trials in 130 countries, contributing to 94% of all FDA-approved therapeutic agents in the last five years.

Further cementing its reputation for innovation, WCG received the Innovation Award in the Ethics Review category at the 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards for its WCG ClinSphere® eReview Manager. This next-generation solution transforms Institutional Review Board (IRB) review by replacing fragmented communications with a unified, real-time collaboration hub, protocol-aware questionnaires tailored to submission type, and guided navigation for quality-focused workflows. eReview Manager enables sponsors, CROs, and sites to achieve measurable gains in review speed and quality, improve completion rates, and enhance operational transparency. The platform's advanced document handling, live status tracking, and centralized dialogue with independent IRB experts support more predictable timelines, greater visibility, and robust governance, delivering a seamless user experience without compromising the rigor and patient safety essential to ethical review.

"We are truly honored to receive these recognitions, which highlight not only our innovative spirit but also our dedication to empowering the clinical research community with technology-enabled solutions," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "By consolidating IRB submission and expert review into a seamless, collaborative platform, and continuously investing in transformative technology, we are setting new benchmarks for efficiency and safety. Our mission remains clear: to improve lives by accelerating research, together."

Leveraging a unique combination of operational expertise, powerful data assets, and industry-leading analytics, WCG remains at the forefront of enabling global research partners, driving operational clarity, and championing excellence in participant protection.

