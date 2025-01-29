Donald Driver and Pickleball Kingdom Team Up to Expand Across Wisconsin and Minnesota

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Donald Driver, 14-year NFL veteran and legendary Green Bay Packers wide receiver. This collaboration marks a monumental step in Pickleball Kingdom's expansion, as Driver teams up with Pickleball Sports LLC to spearhead the full-scale development of clubs across Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This ambitious initiative will accelerate Pickleball Kingdom's growth, cementing its position as the undisputed leader in the indoor pickleball industry. By establishing premier clubs across both states, the partnership will create unmatched access to the fastest-growing sport in America, while fostering thriving communities centered around health, activity, and connection.

Known as a Super Bowl Champion and one of the most celebrated receivers in NFL history, Driver is now extending his impact beyond the football field by joining Pickleball Kingdom's mission to create a welcoming and world-class environment for athletes of all skill levels. Alongside Greg Straub and Doug Reigle of Pickleball Sports LLC, Driver is set to launch their flagship club in Menomonee Falls, WI, opening in early March of 2025, with additional clubs planned for Green Bay and Madison.

"Donald Driver is not only a world-class athlete but also a world-class individual," said Ace Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of Pickleball Kingdom. "His commitment to excellence and his drive to bring communities together make him the perfect partner to champion our brand. We are honored to welcome Donald as a franchise partner, leading the development of Pickleball Kingdom clubs through Wisconsin and Minnesota as we continue to grow our presence in these regions."

"As someone who has always prioritized health, competition, and community, I was immediately drawn to Pickleball Kingdom's vision," said Donald Driver. "Pickleball has become a sport that connects generations, and Pickleball Kingdom provides a space where families, friends, and competitors can all come together to play, grow, and build relationships. I'm excited to help expand that mission while introducing this incredible sport to even more people."

"This is an exceptional opportunity to be part of the country's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "As we expand throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, we're looking for passionate entrepreneurs to join us in bringing world-class pickleball experiences to these communities. If you're ready to be part of this exciting growth, we encourage you to reach out."

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With over 350 franchise locations awarded and a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

