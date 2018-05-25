"The mission of Wounded Warrior Project aligns with that of our foundation," said Paul Way, president of the Donaldson Foundation. "This grant will impact veterans and employees alike within our Donaldson communities by providing local training workshops and access to career opportunities."

"The generosity of groups like the Donaldson Foundation provides the critical resources we need to provide life-changing programs at no cost to the warriors we serve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're grateful for their support and belief in our work. Our employment programs allow us to give warriors, family members, and caregivers valuable tools and empower them to move into fruitful civilian careers."

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. WWP programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

About Donaldson Company

The Donaldson Foundation funds charitable causes on behalf of Donaldson Company, Inc. Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donaldson-foundation-announces-support-for-wounded-veterans-300655196.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

