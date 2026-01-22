Wounded Warrior Project Honors Military Service Across 250 Years of U.S. History

In partnership with America250, WWP will commemorate veterans' enduring role in shaping the nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is marking the milestone with initiatives that honor military service and highlight the courage and resilience of our nation's veterans.

Wounded Warrior Project® is marking America's 250th anniversary with initiatives that honor military service.

In partnership with America250 – the nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – WWP is recognizing the warriors who helped shape the nation and continue to strengthen it today. WWP will also support America250's nationwide initiative to make 2026 the largest year of volunteerism in U.S. history.

"For 250 years, generations of Americans have answered the call to serve, showing extraordinary courage and resilience in defense of our freedoms," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "At Wounded Warrior Project, we are committed to standing by our nation's heroes no matter what – not just today, but for generations to come. We are grateful to be part of a country that honors its veterans and understands that freedom is never free. Caring for those who sacrificed to protect us is a privileged and responsibility we all share."

"For 250 years, the story of America has been shaped by the men and women who were willing to serve for our country," said Jennifer Condon, executive vice president at America250. "As we commemorate this historic milestone, partnering with Wounded Warrior Project allows us to honor that legacy in a meaningful way – by recognizing veterans' enduring contributions and inviting all Americans to serve, give back, and carry forward the values that define our nation."

Find out how you can be a part of the next 250 years of strength, resilience, and recovery.

Partnering with America250 to Honor Veterans, Inspire Service

Soldier Ride® 250

WWP will partner with America250 to launch Soldier Ride® 250, presented by NFL Salute to Service. Soldier Ride is WWP's adaptive cycling event where warriors of all fitness and ability levels ride together as a unit. From May 14-29, approximately 80 warriors will participate in a special 250th anniversary edition of the program.



With the first group of warriors starting in Jacksonville, Florida, four groups of 20 warriors will each ride a 250-mile section of the East Coast over two weeks, with the last group finishing in New York City. The route will feature historic landmarks reflecting 250 years of the nation's history, including Gettysburg, the Liberty Bell, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House, and Ground Zero. Throughout the 1,000-mile journey, the warriors will also engage with NFL teams as part of the NFL's Salute to Service program, honoring U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.



Soldier Ride250 is an official program of America Waves. This initiative organized by America250 will create moments for all Americans to come together with their communities, wave their American flags, celebrate America's 250th anniversary, and honor the contributions of those who brought us to where we are today.

Do you want to be part of Soldier Ride? Email [email protected] to learn how you can participate virtually and support our nation's veterans.

AmericaGives

WWP is also a founding partner of America Gives, which is America250's initiative to build on the country's legacy of giving back and inspire a renewed culture of service for years to come.



From the nation's founding, Americans have always met the moment by giving back, and AmericaGives will mobilize millions of Americans to serve their communities together. On May 21, WWP employees nationwide will join the initiative and volunteer with warriors and supporters at service projects throughout their local communities.

Other WWP Initiatives Honoring 250 Years of Service

Warriors Doing Hard Things

Warriors Doing Hard Things , presented by Mojo Energy Pouches, is WWP's campaign highlighting veterans who overcome meaningful physical, mental, and financial challenges – honoring those whose service and sacrifice made the country's 250 th anniversary possible.



The campaign spotlights warriors pursuing record-setting athletic feats, long-distance journeys, and community-led events that reflect both the weight – and strength – veterans carry forward.



See more Warriors Doing Hard Things.





, presented by Mojo Energy Pouches, is WWP's campaign highlighting veterans who overcome meaningful physical, mental, and financial challenges – honoring those whose service and sacrifice made the country's 250 anniversary possible. The campaign spotlights warriors pursuing record-setting athletic feats, long-distance journeys, and community-led events that reflect both the weight – and strength – veterans carry forward. Celebrate 250

WWP is the exclusive nonprofit licensor for Celebrate 250™ brand, a national licensing and retail initiative from Cool Brands that honors the United States' 250th anniversary. Through co-branded products and retail activations, companies can engage consumers while reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting veterans and their families.



Celebrate 250 offers a meaningful way for a grateful nation to recognize the warriors whose service made 250 years of independence possible. Learn more about Celebrate 250.

A Responsibility We All Share

As the nation reflects on its past, WWP encourages Americans to honor service members and veterans not only through remembrance, but through ongoing support that helps veterans thrive for a lifetime. By fostering healing, growth, and community, WWP and a grateful nation ensure that those whose sacrifices shaped the last 250 years remain central to America's future – and that their legacy of service continues for generations to come.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communitiies, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America. Learn more at www.America250.org

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project