Donatos Offers Customers a Way to Show Their Love

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to expressing your love this Valentine's Day, Donatos is here to help as the brand will be offering heart shaped pizzas in all 168 of its traditional restaurants between February 10-14.

Donatos Heart Shaped Pizza

Known for bringing people together for 57 years with pizzas topped Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings, Donatos will be offering this create your own pizza option on its famous thin crust for five days only. These pizzas will be available online, by phone or in the local store, and they come uncut so as not to end up with a broken heart. E-gift cards can also be purchased and sent immediately to the recipient.

"We are excited to offer this option for our customers in all of our stores this year," said Tom Krouse, President and CEO of Donatos. "With all the challenges people have faced over the past year, we think this is a great way to bring a smile to someone's face and make their day a little better."

In 2020, Valentine's Day was the third-largest sales day of the year for Donatos. Now, with social distancing and dine in limitations in place due to the pandemic, more consumers than ever will be looking for new ways to connect.

The sale of heart shaped pizzas will cap off one of the busiest pizza sales weeks of the year starting with the Super Bowl, continuing with National Pizza Day on Tuesday, February 9, and then concluding with Valentine's Day.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge-to-Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 168 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

SOURCE Donatos Pizza