Donatos Pizza Announces Donatos Pizza Love Rewards Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Donatos Pizza introduces Donatos Pizza Love Rewards. The program allows customers to earn their 10th large pizza free, points toward rewards with every purchase and successful member referral, and offers a free pizza to members on their birthdays.

"We're thrilled to introduce this program to help show our customers that every piece is important to us and we appreciate them," said Kevin Myers, Chief Marketing and Information Officer. "We want to reward our raving fans and have spent the past year focusing on the best ways to do so through this program. Now it's time to share the 'pizza love' and connect with our customers to learn more about them and how we can better serve them."

Whether an order is placed online, through the app, over the phone or in a restaurant, the loyalty experience will be the same - making it simple to not only earn points but redeem rewards without extra effort.

Donatos Pizza Love Rewards launched in Indianapolis in September and is now available in all markets (160 stores in 9 states). Key features include:

Pizza Tour: Purchase nine large pizzas and the 10th large (1-topping) is free

Birthday Pizza: A free 12-inch, 1-topping to members on their birthday (redeem within 30 days)

Earn with every dollar: 10 points for every $1 spent

points for every spent Referral Bonus: Earn 300 points for every new member who uses your personalized rewards link (created automatically for you) to sign up and make a purchase

To sign up for Donatos Pizza Love Rewards, visit: https://www.donatos.com/rewards. For questions or to learn more, visit: https://www.donatos.com/programfaq

About Donatos Pizza Donatos was founded in 1963 when Ohio State sophomore Jim Grote bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio from a young seminarian for $1,300. The company was classified "Best in Class" and acquired by McDonald's Corporation in 1999 at a time when the burger giant was buying small concepts. McDonald's sold the chain back to Grote and his daughter, Jane Grote Abell, in 2003. The creator of Edge to Edge® pizza, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 160 restaurants in 9 states and its products are proudly served in more than 15 sports and entertainment venues. For more information, visit www.donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

