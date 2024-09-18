Donatos Pizza Announces Panama City Franchise Partner and Continues Franchise Growth in North Florida

Ohio-Based Pizza Franchise Set to Develop New Locations, Making a Splash in The Sunshine State's Panhandle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – is excited to announce a new franchise partner in Panama City, Florida. In addition, Donatos Pizza has identified additional locations within the strategic growth of northern and central Florida including Pensacola, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Lake City, and Destin-Ft.Walton Beach.

"Donatos is an opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to join a brand with a strong legacy and a cutting-edge approach to the pizza industry," said Vice President of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. "Our franchise partners benefit from a dedicated team that helps with everything; each step of the business model has been vetted, measured, and proven."

The premium pizza franchise will begin in key markets in the panhandle and look to open over 10 locations over time. The brand has already introduced its presence in Florida with six opened franchised locations in Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, and Naples. The recent Florida development and announcement of future franchising plans showcase the strength of the Donatos Pizza franchise model and their ability to allow new communities to "taste the difference" of their amazing Edge to Edge® pizzas.

"With our goal of 10+ new locations, 300 new jobs will be created in the area," said Vice President of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. "We are committed to making a positive impact in every new market we enter, fostering local partnerships, and supporting neighborhood initiatives. With our continued growth and franchise opportunities throughout the panhandle, we are excited for more communities to fall in love with Donatos Pizza."

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

