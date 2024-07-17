CINCINNATI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza's Cincinnati area locations are partnering with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Crayons to Computers to collect and donate school supplies, hygiene items and healthy snacks for Cincinnati-area students – and give away free pizza!

Students without access to adequate resources often face insurmountable challenges. Families struggling to put food on their table cannot prioritize purchasing school supplies. When students have the tools necessary to achieve, the possibilities are endless!

Donatos Pizza, Crayons to Computers, and the Sam Hubbard Foundation Team Up to Tackle Food Insecurity and Supply Local Schools!

"The decision to partner with The Sam Hubbard Foundation and Crayons To Computers was an easy one. There's truly no more important piece to our community than children. What Sam Hubbard and these two organizations are doing to help those in our city who need it most is admirable and we're thrilled to be a small part of it," said Cincinnati area franchise owner Bill Aseere.

These Cincinnati-area big-hitters are teaming up to tackle food insecurity and deliver much-needed school supplies to local students.

From July 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, twenty-three (23) participating Cincinnati-based Donatos Pizza franchise locations will each proudly display a Sam Hubbard locker. Guests who bring a qualifying item to stock one of these lockers will receive a coupon for a free medium 1-topping pizza with the purchase of a large pizza.* While all donations are welcome and encouraged, each month of this initiative will encourage different categories of donations. Qualifying donations in July will include personal hygiene products (deodorant, feminine products, and body wash) and school supplies (Crayola crayons, washable markers, colored pencils, and correction tape). Qualifying donations in August will include non-perishable health snacks (Goldfish, CLIF Zbars, and packs of bottled water). Individuals who donate at least $3.00 using the designated Donatos QR code will also receive the same coupon.

All donations and proceeds received during this exciting event will be used to stock the Cupboards for Cincinnati-area school students at participating Hubbard's Cupboard schools.

To learn more about the program and for donation information, please use the following link https://secure.qgiv.com/event/donatosstockthelocker/ or stop in a participating location for details!

About Donatos Pizza

This offer is brought to you by the Donatos Pizza Cincinnati locations. Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About the Sam Hubbard Foundation

Established in 2020, The Sam Hubbard Foundation is dedicated to fostering equitable access to food, education, and a healthy lifestyle for every member of the Cincinnati community. Since its inception, the Foundation has successfully raised over $1,000,000, facilitated the establishment of 13 Hubbard's Cupboards and distributed more than 300,000 meals through hunger-alleviation initiatives across the Cincinnati area. With a focus on impact, Hubbard's Cupboards have reached over 7,500 students, channeling $265,000 worth of healthy snacks, education supplies, and hygiene items.

About Crayons to Computers

Crayons to Computers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Crayons to Computers has worked to level the playing field in the classroom by ensuring that teachers can provide their students in need the tools to succeed in school. The Organization has distributed more than $197 million worth of basic school supplies, educational tools and incentive items.

Crayons to Computers partners with The Sam Hubbard Foundation to set students up for success by ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning.

*Limitations apply, see store for details. Offer valid only between July 1, 2024, and August 31, 2024, at participating locations within the Donatos Pizza Cincinnati Co-op only. Eligible recipients will receive a limit of one (1) free medium one (1) topping pizza coupon per table, per day, regardless of the number of items donated.

Media Contact:

Cody O'Hara,

[email protected]



SOURCE Donatos Pizza