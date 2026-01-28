Donatos Pizza Heats Up 2026 With Groundbreaking Innovation and National Momentum

Investment in Technology and Operations Strengthen Donatos Pizza Footprint and Franchise Appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the pizza franchise famous for its abundance of Edge to Edge® toppings, is building powerful momentum heading into 2026 following a year defined by strategic expansion, new menu innovation, and industry awards. With multiple new store openings in 2025, including a completely autonomous pizza vending machine, and new national expansion, the brand is well-positioned for its next phase of growth.

Donatos Pizza Exterior

Innovation Drives the Future

Innovation remains at the core of Donatos Pizza's success. In 2025, the brand advanced several groundbreaking initiatives, including a partnership with The Ohio State University to pilot autonomous pizza delivery vehicles, offering a glimpse into the future of convenience, efficiency, and last-mile delivery.

Donatos also debuted its first fully autonomous, robot-operated restaurant at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, introducing a 24/7, made-to-order pizza experience powered by advanced robotics designed for speed, precision, and consistency in high-traffic environments.

Donatos also continues to invest in operational and menu innovation, hiring Hayley Kianoff Satler as Director of Menu Innovation who has more than a decade of experience in innovation at Wendy's. In her role she will be leveraging new consumer trends and insight to enhance both the guest and franchisee experience while maintaining the quality and consistency the brand is known for.

New Openings and Continued Expansion

Donatos Pizza continues to strengthen its national footprint with recent and upcoming openings in key markets, including Panama City, Florida; Washington, D.C.; and South Bend, Indiana, with additional development activity underway across targeted East Coast and Southeastern markets. These openings reflect strong franchise demand and a disciplined growth strategy focused on high-performing territories.

"We've seen steady growth across our target markets this year, validating the scalability of our proven model," said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development and Franchising for Donatos Pizza. "As more entrepreneurs continue to recognize the strength of the Donatos brand and its long-term growth potential, Donatos is well positioned to build on this momentum and expand into even more communities nationwide."

Leadership, Culture, and Industry Recognition

Donatos Pizza's leadership team continues to earn national recognition for its commitment to culture, innovation, and purpose-driven growth. In 2025, the brand was named a QSR Best Brand to Work For, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice within the restaurant industry.

Chief Purpose Officer and Chairwoman Jane Grote was also honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year, recognizing her leadership, vision, and lasting impact on the organization. Additionally, CEO Kevin King was elected to the 2026 National Restaurant Association as an Association Director. Similarly, King was named to the 2026 International Franchise Association (IFA) Board of Directors, further solidifying Donatos Pizza's influence and leadership within the franchise community.

"These recognitions speak to the heart of who we are," said Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. "We've always believed that when you lead with purpose and take care of people, growth follows. As we move into 2026, we're energized by the opportunity ahead and committed to growing the brand the right way."

Looking Ahead to 2026

With strong franchise demand, a growing development pipeline, and a continued emphasis on culture and innovation, Donatos Pizza enters 2026 with significant momentum. The brand remains focused on expanding in East and Southeast markets while staying true to its family values and commitment to excellence.

For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit www.donatos.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Donatos Pizza