Donatos Pizza Makes Massive Texas Debut as Four Franchise Groups Simultaneously Secure Deals

Ohio-Based Pizza Franchise is Set to Expand in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – is thrilled to announce its eagerly anticipated entry into the heart of Texas. This expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area signifies a momentous step toward bringing the brand to a new and diverse market.

Donatos Pizza

This milestone expansion is made possible through four dynamic franchise groups strategically positioned throughout the DFW region, initially opening up to 20 new Donatos Pizza restaurants. Donatos Pizza is not only introducing its premium pizzas, subs, salads, and wings to Texans, but is also actively seeking additional development opportunities. Numerous territories are still available for potential franchise partners across the state. With DFW's growing population and extensive size, there is opportunity for over 50 locations in the area.

"We are excited to bring Donatos to the vibrant state of Texas, beginning with the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Franchise Development at Donatos Pizza. "Our expansion is not just about introducing a new premium pizza; it is about creating a lasting connection with the community and giving back. With four dedicated franchise groups leading the way, and room for growth, we look forward to sharing Donatos Pizza with the Lone Star State."

"Bringing Donatos to Dallas-Fort Worth is a historic milestone for us as we begin this exciting journey to expand the brand into Texas," said Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. "We are looking to have yet another successful year in 2024, and this growth into Texas is just the beginning. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the DFW community through our promise to serve the best pizza and make your day a little better."

Donatos Pizza continues to expand its national footprint and increase its presence in existing markets. Today, Donatos Pizza is served in over 460 locations across 29 states, including 179 traditional Donatos restaurants. These four latest deals showcase the strengths of the Donatos Pizza franchise model. For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. With 466 locations in 29 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 179 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 287 non-traditional locations (274 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and four REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Tom Farrell, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected], (847) 945-1300 x270

SOURCE Donatos Pizza