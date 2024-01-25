Donatos Pizza Unveils Delectable Limited-Time Offerings

News provided by

Donatos Pizza

25 Jan, 2024, 13:37 ET

Featuring Mariachi Cheese Bread, Italian Cheese Bread, and Heart-Shaped Pizzas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, announces its delicious limited-time offerings, showcasing the introduction of Mariachi and Italian Cheese Breads, as well as the return of the fan-favorite Heart-Shaped Pizzas. The new Cheese Breads are available from January 29th to March 24th, while the Heart-Shaped Pizzas will make their sweet return from February 10th to February 18th, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Mariachi Cheese Bread and Italian Cheese Bread – $6 with any Medium or Large Pizza

Mariachi Cheese Bread presents a fiesta for the taste buds, playing on the ever-popular Mariachi Pizzas. This oven-baked artisan pull-apart bread is topped with provolone cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, jalapeños, and a dash of mariachi spice. Served with a side of sour cream, it is the perfect harmony of savory and spicy.

Italian Cheese Bread is an Italian foodie's dream come true. Topped with Asiago and provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, and green olives, this pull-apart bread is freshly baked in our ovens to provide a mouth-watering experience. Served with a side of marinara sauce, this indulgent delight is a celebration of classic Italian flavors.

"I'm excited to introduce our latest limited-time offerings," said Cynthia Ottavio, Director of Menu Innovation at Donatos Pizza. "Our new Mariachi and Italian Cheese Breads feature a symphony of bold flavors, reflecting our passion for innovative taste experiences. At Donatos Pizza, we're committed to continuously elevating the dining experience with bold and memorable flavors."

Alongside the new Mariachi and Italian Cheese Breads, all of Donatos' delicious oven-baked artisanal cheese breads will be priced at just $6 when you order any medium or large pizza from January 29th to March 24th.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas – February 10th through February 18th

In addition to the mouthwatering new Cheese Breads, Donatos Pizza is set to spread the love with the return of Heart-Shaped Pizzas from February 10th through February 18th. Create your own 1-topping pizza on the brand's famous thin crust, available at the same cost as a medium pizza (varies by location). Heart-Shaped Pizzas will be served uncut – because Donatos Pizza won't break your heart.

Do not miss out on this opportunity to savor the extraordinary flavors of Mariachi Cheese Bread, Italian Cheese Bread, and Heart-Shaped Pizzas. Visit your nearest Donatos Pizza or order online to experience these limited-time delights.

For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. With 463 locations in 29 states, Donatos Pizza and its franchise partners operate 178 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos Pizza's products are also proudly served in 285 non-traditional locations (274 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and two REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Donatos Pizza

Also from this source

Donatos Pizza Expands Franchise with New Locations in Louisville and Orlando

Donatos Pizza Expands Franchise with New Locations in Louisville and Orlando

Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings – is pleased to announce two new development deals that will further ...
Donatos Pizza Plans to Build on Rapid Nationwide Growth

Donatos Pizza Plans to Build on Rapid Nationwide Growth

Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – has seen consistent growth throughout 2023 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.