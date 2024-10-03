Donatos Pizza Named One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Family-Owned Pizza Concept Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on a Survey of Nearly 35,000 Franchise Owners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, was identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise brand its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, Donatos features party-cut famous thin crust pizzas, loaded Edge to Edge® with premium quality toppings. Over the past 60 years, Donatos Pizza has been recognized as an industry innovator, consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver exceptional pizza experiences to its loyal customers.

Donatos Pizza

"Thriving as a franchise concept while staying true to our roots as a family-owned company is an achievement we're deeply proud of and honored to be recognized for," said Tony Capuano, VP of Franchise Operations.

To identify the award-winning companies on this year's Most Profitable Franchises list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include the annual income of franchise owners and the minimum startup capital requirement.

"We would not be able to excel as a profitable, leading franchise without continuous collaboration with our dedicated franchise partners who are the face of the brand in every community. Providing our partners with the tools they need to successfully bring Donatos to their local communities is the most important piece of any franchise's longevity and growth." said Jeff Baldwin, VP of Development and Franchising.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Most franchise businesses — like any new business — require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey."

In addition to being identified as a profitable franchise, Donatos Pizza also was recognized in the following categories:

Franchise Rock Star

Top Recession-Proof Franchises

Top Franchises Satisfaction Award

Top Franchises Culture

Donatos Pizza Franchise Owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Most Profitable Franchises . For more information about Donatos Pizza, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Maddy Reda | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Donatos Pizza