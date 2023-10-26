Donatos Pizza Rises in Ranks, Securing a Spot in the Top 200 of The Franchise Times 2023 Top 400 Franchises List

News provided by

Donatos Pizza

26 Oct, 2023, 12:16 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings – is proud to announce its ascent in The Franchise Times 2023 Top 400 Franchises List. Surging from its 2022 ranking of 225 to an impressive position of 198 in this year's prestigious list, Donatos has firmly established itself among the top 200 franchises in the nation. The Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales and is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We are truly honored to have climbed to the 198th position in The Franchise Times 2023 Top Franchises List," remarked Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. "This achievement is a testament to all the dedication and hard work of our entire Donatos family, from our passionate franchise partners to our loyal guests. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service in every pizza we make. At Donatos, we're not just in the business of pizza; we're in the business of making your day a little better, one piece at a time. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of franchising and pizza."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. To view the full ranking, please visit https://www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023/.

Donatos Pizza continues to expand its national footprint and increase its presence in existing markets. Today, Donatos Pizza is served in over 460 locations across 28 states, including 178 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos' products are also proudly served in nine sports and entertainment venues throughout their markets. The latest inclusion to this list is becoming the official pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

For more information about Donatos, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com

About Donatos Pizza
Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos in 1963. With 462 locations in 28 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 178 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 285 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and two REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Donatos Pizza

Also from this source

Appetronix (formerly SJW Robotics) Partners with Iconic Donatos Pizza to Pioneer Fully Autonomous Restaurant Experience

Appetronix (formerly SJW Robotics) Partners with Iconic Donatos Pizza to Pioneer Fully Autonomous Restaurant Experience

Appetronix has entered into an exclusive partnership with Donatos Pizza and its sister companies Agápe Automation and the Grote Company to launch a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.